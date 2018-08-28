Search

Go-ahead for new school in King’s Lynn

PUBLISHED: 13:47 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:25 08 January 2019

An artist impression of a proposed new school in West Norfolk Picture: Norfolk County Council

A brand new school is set to be built in King’s Lynn.

It means that St Edmund’s Academy will move from its current site to a new purpose-built school in Greenpark Avenue.

Norfolk County Council is building the new 420-place school, which will cost £8.5m and be called Greenpark Academy.

It says it will benefit from modern classrooms and sporting facilities and there will also be 56-place on-site nursery.

The current school will move to a new two-storey building, with a new nursery, modern classrooms, hall and sports facilities.

Stuart Dark, chairman of the council’s children’s services committee, said: “The vast majority of Norfolk’s schools are good or outstanding and we believe that Norfolk’s children and teachers deserve the very best. That’s why we are investing more than £100m in new and improved mainstream school buildings in the county and £120m in specialist places, creating state of the art classrooms for many hundreds of Norfolk’s children.

“St Edmund’s is at the heart of a growing community and I am sure that many generations of children will benefit from this fantastic new building.”

The current St Edmund’s, on Kilham’s Way, has 402 pupils and has been growing as a result of the new housing development in the Marsh Lane and Lynnsport areas.

Developer contributions have helped to support the capital investment and it is hoped the new school will be open in spring 2020.

David Collis, county councillor for the area, said: “North Lynn is a growing community and this new school will help to ensure that there are sufficient school places for local children.

“I am also pleased that local families will be able to benefit from the new nursery provision, providing much needed early education places in the area. It’s taken a lot hard work and determination from very many people to get to this point and I am pleased that the new school can now go ahead.”

Last year, Norfolk County Council also funded the creation of the new Fen Rivers Academy, which is run by Catch 22 Academy Trust. The school currently provides specialist primary school places from its base in Kilham’s Way.

The long-term proposal is that the school expands into the empty St Edmund’s site, creating additional places for secondary aged pupils.

