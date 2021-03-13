Principal 'excited' by new appointment at coastal school

Published: 6:00 AM March 13, 2021

Kate Williams has been appointed as the new principal of Ormiston Denes Academy in Lowestoft, and will start her new role in September. Picture: Ormiston Academies Trust - Credit: Ormiston Academies Trust

A Lowestoft-area high school has unveiled a new senior leadership team for the 2021-22 academic year.

Kate Williams has been appointed as the new principal of Ormiston Denes Academy in Lowestoft, with Rebecca Bramble joining her as senior vice principal.

They will be joining Denes, sponsored by Ormiston Academies Trust (OAT), from senior leadership roles as principal and vice principal respectively at Flegg High Ormiston Academy in Martham, Great Yarmouth.

They will start their new roles at the academy based on Yarmouth Road, Lowestoft in September.

Mrs Williams will replace Jim Nixon, who has served as interim principal at Ormiston Denes since September 2019.

Mr Nixon will be retiring at the end of this academic year, having "consistently improved the school throughout his tenure," according to an academy spokesman, and provided "stability and clarity for the community during an understandably challenging year."

Mrs Williams and Ms Bramble joined Flegg High Ormiston Academy in Great Yarmouth in September 2018 and 2019 respectively.

Both started their teaching career in 2002. Prior to her time with Flegg High, Mrs Williams was vice principal at Ormiston Venture Academy.

Mrs Williams said: “I have been proud to work with OAT schools for more than a decade and have seen first-hand just how incredible this community is.

"I am extremely excited to begin work with everyone at Ormiston Denes Academy and would also like to express my thanks and gratitude to everyone at Flegg High.

"It has been an unforgettable year in so many ways, but I am confident that both schools will continue their positive journeys and continue to have an extremely positive impact the communities they serve.”

Nick Hudson, chief executive officer for Ormiston Academies Trust, and Aron Whiles, regional director east for Ormiston Academies Trust, said: “We would firstly like to congratulate Kate on her appointment as the new Principal at Ormiston Denes Academy.

"She has done a consistently brilliant job in various OAT schools, and we are confident that she will bring that same passion, expertise, and determination to Ormiston Denes, alongside Rebecca.

“We would also like to thank Jim Nixon for his tireless and superb work as interim principal for Denes."

Flegg High has now begun a recruitment campaign to appoint a new principal for the school.