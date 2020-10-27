Ambitious plans unveiled to transform high school

Naomi Palmer, principal of Ormiston Victory Academy in Costessey, Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher ©Archant 2013

People can have their say on plans for a new classroom block which would create 300 extra spaces in a school on the edge of Norwich.

Ormiston Victory Academy at Costessey. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Ormiston Victory Academy at Costessey. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

If approved by Norfolk County Council, building work for Costessey’s Ormiston Victory Academy new classrooms and creative teaching spaces could start in May 2021 for the September 2022 intake.

It will feature 16 general teaching classrooms, dedicated spaces for art, creative media and food technology students, a photography suite, textiles room, drama area and two catering rooms.

The building project would also remodel the academy on Middleton Crescent, which teaches 11-16-year-olds, by boosting its science facilities, staff car parking spaces and bike storage.

A 3D artist's impression of the new block at Ormiston Victory Academy on Middleton Crescent, Costessey. Picture: Norfolk County Council A 3D artist's impression of the new block at Ormiston Victory Academy on Middleton Crescent, Costessey. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Naomi Palmer, principal for Ormiston Victory Academy, said: “These exciting new plans will transform life at the academy for the better. With more space, as well as outstanding creative facilities, we will be able to expand our support for the young people of Costessey and beyond.

“Though this has been a long process, it has been fantastic to work so closely with Norfolk County Council on this project. They have really supported the academy and have been receptive to our needs. We look forward to developing our relationship with them and others in the coming months as these plans hopefully begin to become reality.”

The application is expected to be put in early December after which time people can put forward their views to the council’s planning committee.

Work is subject to coronavirus restrictions and guidance.

John Fisher, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for children's services. Picture: Norfolk County Council. John Fisher, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for children's services. Picture: Norfolk County Council.

Nick Hudson, chief executive for Ormiston Academies Trust, described the plans as ambitious.

The proposed expansion is part of the council’s multi-million pound project to expand four schools in Norfolk by 2025.

It also wants to build four new schools, in north Norwich, Poringland and Thetford, by that time as part of the £169m scheme.

John Fisher, cabinet member for children’s services at Norfolk County Council, said: “We are committed to investing in developing the county’s schools to help ensure that more children can get a school place close to where they live and that they are learning in modern classrooms with modern facilities. This exciting scheme is designed to achieve that.”