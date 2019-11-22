Search

Advanced search

Video

Growing numbers of schools signing up to create own allotments

PUBLISHED: 18:18 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:18 22 November 2019

Matt Willer is marking the launch of his new charity The Papillon Project at Sprowston Community Academy. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Matt Willer is marking the launch of his new charity The Papillon Project at Sprowston Community Academy. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

An initiative which saw an abandoned school field turned into a thriving allotment which was tended by pupils is growing - with a Norfolk-wide roll-out to other schools.

Matt Willer is marking the launch of his new charity The Papillon Project at Sprowston Community Academy. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANMatt Willer is marking the launch of his new charity The Papillon Project at Sprowston Community Academy. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Nine secondary schools have signed up to the Papillon Project, which looks to build on the allotment scheme which was run for five years at Reepham High School.

Largely created using things people throw away - from fly-tipped toilets to 150 tyres and even canoes - the project made use of all sorts to show children how to grow their own food.

The scheme showed that establishing their own allotment and growing their own food helped to improve students' sense of physical and mental well being.

Matt Willer, who set up the allotment when he was a teacher at the school, won the Royal Horticultural Society's School Gardening Champion of the Year 2018 and an Eco Hero award.

Matt Willer is marking the launch of his new charity The Papillon Project at Sprowston Community Academy. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANMatt Willer is marking the launch of his new charity The Papillon Project at Sprowston Community Academy. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

He has now left his day job at Reepham to found the Papillon Project charity, with the objective of taking the idea into more schools.

The vision is to get children and young people in the county's secondary schools, along with the teachers, support staff, parents and members of the community to create their own allotments.

He said: "I want to inspire children and young people to learn to grow their own food for their school and their community.

"We will work with schools and sixth-form colleges to create and develop an allotment growing area which the students will design, create and develop themselves.

Matt Willer is marking the launch of his new charity The Papillon Project at Sprowston Community Academy. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANMatt Willer is marking the launch of his new charity The Papillon Project at Sprowston Community Academy. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

"The Papillon Project is also about creating a shared responsibility and forging a community of volunteers from amongst staff, parents and the wider community."

The new initiative has the backing of BBC Radio 4 Gardeners' Question Time guru, Bob Flowerdew.

He said: "Our children can only benefit from familiarity with nature and the ways it sustains us and our food.

"In a world of much division, gardening is a common good, something we can all agree that our children should experience, can learn from, and most of all will surely enjoy."

The Papillon Project was launched on Friday at Sprowston Community Academy in Cannerby Lane.

Most Read

‘Nightmare’ traffic from village to NDR ‘is killing businesses’

Edi Gashi, who owns a car wash in Horsford, has called the traffic and Holt Road a

Hunt for mystery couple filmed mid-proposal on beach

A community are searching to find a mystery couple caught on camera proposing on Sheringham Beach: Picture: Submitted

Gang of youths calling themselves ‘Bungay mafia’ are ‘intimidating’ town

The Buttercross, Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher

Staff offered support after three ambulance workers die in two weeks

The ambulance service reported the deaths on their staff intranet. Photo: EEAST

Pair struck off for abusing council’s pool car rules

Suffolk County Council has not ruled out another review in the future over the misuse of pool cars. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Norfolk golf club to close and become pay and play course

Larry Rowe, the managing director of Costessey Park Golf Club which is to close its members club and switch to a pay and play course in the new year. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

‘The cat is banned’ - Tesco’s fight to rid store of unwelcome customer

Shop staff said the cat was banned from the Tesco. Picture: Submitted

‘Cavalier’ brewery founder jailed for fraud

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

Rise and fall of Patrick Fisher: ‘Gentleman of the brewery trade’ with a murky past

Patrick Fisher, pictured in 2015 in the Ten Bells. This pub has no connection with Fisher now. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Staff offered support after three ambulance workers die in two weeks

The ambulance service reported the deaths on their staff intranet. Photo: EEAST

Prince Andrew to ‘step back’ from two Norfolk patronages

Royal Norwich Golf Club that was granted its royal status in 1936. Prince Andrew visiting the club in its centenary year 1993. Photo: Steve Adams

Police called to parish council meeting over ‘verbal and physical abuse’

Police were called to a parish council meeting in The Street, Hindolveston. Picture: Google Maps

TEAM NEWS: Lewis to miss Everton; Drmic out until New Year

Josip Drmic has been ruled out until the New Year with a hamstring injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Teenagers who hand in wallet containing £300 reunite with its owner

A group of teenagers from Swaffham handed in a wallet containing hundreds of pounds of cash. Pictured are the 14-year-olds Leo Nixon, Noah Haynes, Braydon Nellist and Kenton Thompson-Jones. Picture: Gordon Hayes
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists