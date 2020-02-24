New £6m primary school approved for growing village

Image of what the new Gayton primary school will look like. Picture: NPS Group NPS Group

Long-awaited plans for a £6m new school and nursery in a growing west Norfolk village have been approved.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Image of what the new Gayton primary school will look like. Picture: NPS Group Image of what the new Gayton primary school will look like. Picture: NPS Group

After years in development, Norfolk County Council's planning committee has approved plans to build a new 210-pupil primary school and a 56-place nursery for Gayton.

Gayton Primary School. Plans have been approved for a replacement school building. Picture: Ian Burt Gayton Primary School. Plans have been approved for a replacement school building. Picture: Ian Burt

Construction on farmland next to West Hall Farm, with access from Spring Vale, is expected to start this summer with the new school to open from September 2021.

Image of what the new Gayton primary school will look like. Picture: NPS Group Image of what the new Gayton primary school will look like. Picture: NPS Group

You may also want to watch:

It will consist of seven classrooms and group rooms, with a central library and resource area and a multi-purpose hall.

The nursery building will provide two children's rooms, associated toilets and nappy change, along with a shared kitchen area, storage and administration areas.

MORE: First look at plans for brand new village primary school

The new facilities will replace the current school that has been described by parents as "dated".

Graham Middleton, county councillor for Gayton and Nar Valley, said: "I'm delighted the committee has approved the plans for this long-awaited and much-needed school. It means that there will be more school places for children in the growing Gayton community and that they'll be learning in some of the most modern classrooms in Norfolk."