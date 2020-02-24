Search

New £6m primary school approved for growing village

PUBLISHED: 12:24 24 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:24 24 February 2020

Image of what the new Gayton primary school will look like. Picture: NPS Group

Image of what the new Gayton primary school will look like. Picture: NPS Group

NPS Group

Long-awaited plans for a £6m new school and nursery in a growing west Norfolk village have been approved.

Image of what the new Gayton primary school will look like. Picture: NPS GroupImage of what the new Gayton primary school will look like. Picture: NPS Group

After years in development, Norfolk County Council's planning committee has approved plans to build a new 210-pupil primary school and a 56-place nursery for Gayton.

Gayton Primary School. Plans have been approved for a replacement school building. Picture: Ian BurtGayton Primary School. Plans have been approved for a replacement school building. Picture: Ian Burt

Construction on farmland next to West Hall Farm, with access from Spring Vale, is expected to start this summer with the new school to open from September 2021.

Image of what the new Gayton primary school will look like. Picture: NPS GroupImage of what the new Gayton primary school will look like. Picture: NPS Group

It will consist of seven classrooms and group rooms, with a central library and resource area and a multi-purpose hall.

The nursery building will provide two children's rooms, associated toilets and nappy change, along with a shared kitchen area, storage and administration areas.

The new facilities will replace the current school that has been described by parents as "dated".

Graham Middleton, county councillor for Gayton and Nar Valley, said: "I'm delighted the committee has approved the plans for this long-awaited and much-needed school. It means that there will be more school places for children in the growing Gayton community and that they'll be learning in some of the most modern classrooms in Norfolk."

Don't panic! Mystery surrounds 'gun' discovered on derelict pillbox

The photo of the 'sniper gun' sculpture at Burnham Market has been shared on the Norfolk Countryside Photos (NCP) group on Facebook. Picture: Kevin Appleton

Flood alerts in place across Norfolk

Flood alerts are in place across Norfolk this morning. Picture: Environment Agency.

Motorcyclist in his 30s dies following crash

A motorcyclist has died following a crash on the B1149 (pictured), between Edgefield and Holt, at around 1.50pm on Saturday, February 22. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis 'love seeing lambs' in Norfolk

The Duke of Cambridge attends the Six Nations match between Wales and France at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales Picture: David Davies/PA Wire

Driver caught watching YouTube while doing 65mph

The driver of a silver saloon car was caught watching YouTube while travelling at 65mph. Picture: Norfolk Police.

Ex-Norwich City player must complete unpaid work given for sex assault

Former Norwich City player Robert Eagle

Flood alerts in place across Norfolk

Flood alerts are in place across Norfolk this morning. Picture: Environment Agency.

'Oh Emi' - Paddy's Premier League debate

Daniel Farke had plenty to ponder in Norwich City's 1-0 Premier League defeat to Wolves Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video shows homeless man found sleeping in bin in Norwich

A rough sleeper was found climbing out of a bin in Norwich in the early hours of the morning on February 17, 2019. Picture: Biffa

Wedge of town land could hold 52 new homes

The site of the proposed homes off Hempstead Road, Holt. Image: Google
