Pupils design library mural as part of competition to inspire readers

Pupils Callie, Eve, Isla, Leisel, Sophia and Tyler from Nelson Academy in Downham Market pictured in front of the mural they designed. - Credit: Gill Sekatawa

Pupils at a Norfolk school have had their winning mural designs brought to life on their new school library following a competition to inspire readers.

Children at Nelson Academy in Downham Market entered their ideas as part of the contest run by the school to decorate the new facility.

And six pupils - Callie, Eve, Isla, Leisel, Sophia and Tyler - have since had their designs combined into one colourful mural after judges could not pick just one winner.

The mural, which was completed by art, design and technology subject leader Gill Sekatawa, aims to provide "inspiration to readers".

Principal Sarah Wilson said: "The entries were so good, the judges couldn’t just pick one.

"As a result of this, six children’s designs had to be intertwined - the finished wall is an amalgamation of their designs.

"The mural was then completed by Mrs Sekatawa and her family as a thank you for all the years they have had at Nelson Academy."

The families of the children were invited to the school on Thursday, March 24 for a special viewing of the finished mural.