Pupils design library mural as part of competition to inspire readers
- Credit: Gill Sekatawa
Pupils at a Norfolk school have had their winning mural designs brought to life on their new school library following a competition to inspire readers.
Children at Nelson Academy in Downham Market entered their ideas as part of the contest run by the school to decorate the new facility.
And six pupils - Callie, Eve, Isla, Leisel, Sophia and Tyler - have since had their designs combined into one colourful mural after judges could not pick just one winner.
The mural, which was completed by art, design and technology subject leader Gill Sekatawa, aims to provide "inspiration to readers".
Principal Sarah Wilson said: "The entries were so good, the judges couldn’t just pick one.
"As a result of this, six children’s designs had to be intertwined - the finished wall is an amalgamation of their designs.
"The mural was then completed by Mrs Sekatawa and her family as a thank you for all the years they have had at Nelson Academy."
Most Read
- 1 Two north Norfolk hotels named among most stunning coastal stays
- 2 North Norfolk beach named one of UK's best for 2022
- 3 WATCH: Moment road collapses revealing 10ft sinkhole
- 4 Former NCFC footballer teams up with city estate agent for new venture
- 5 'My staff are best in the world' - esteemed firm to close after 160 years
- 6 Snow possible in Norfolk this week as warm spell ends
- 7 Anger as deal struck to sell Holt Hall to mystery buyer - as a home
- 8 A47 reopens after police incident blocked part of road
- 9 Rail services resume after person hit by train near Norwich
- 10 Parents pay tribute to 'rising star' son after death in hotel
The families of the children were invited to the school on Thursday, March 24 for a special viewing of the finished mural.