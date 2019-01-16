Search

Norfolk school keeps good rating in Ofsted report

16 January, 2019 - 15:46
Mundesley Infant School has maintained its rating of good. Picture: Mundesley Infant School

Archant

A north Norfolk school maintained its rating of good in an Ofsted inspection.

Mundesley Infant School, which is part of the Coastal Federation, was recognised for building a strong staff team and improving pupils’ outcomes.

The report also found that parents spoke very highly of the school and the changes made since the previous inspection.

Simon Wakeman, executive head of the federation, praised the school team led by Sarah Hutt, head of school, who “always put the needs of children first, in every decision they make regarding school improvement”.

Mrs Hutt said she was “extremely pleased with the outcome and happy that the inspector saw the school doing what it does everyday, ensuring that children are happy, well-behaved and love coming to school”.

Annie Edwards, federation chairman of governors, said the school was going from strength to strength.

Ofsted’s next steps for the school include prioritising key areas for improvement.

