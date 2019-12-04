Search

Advanced search

'It might as well go in the bin': Mother slams council over autistic son's care plan

PUBLISHED: 15:58 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:58 04 December 2019

Juliette Bendell has been fighting for two year to get the rigth schooling for her son Leon, seven, who has autism. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Juliette Bendell has been fighting for two year to get the rigth schooling for her son Leon, seven, who has autism. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

A mother has claimed an education plan for her autistic son is "not worth the paper it is written on" after he was turned away from specialist schools.

Juliette Bendell has been fighting for two year to get the rigth schooling for her son Leon, seven, who has autism. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANJuliette Bendell has been fighting for two year to get the rigth schooling for her son Leon, seven, who has autism. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Juliette Bendell, from Long Stratton, has been battling to get appropriate provision for her seven-year-old son Leon since he started primary school.

He has an education, health and care plan (EHCP), but still cannot get the specialist school place his mother believes he needs and is only able to attend his mainstream primary school part-time.

Mrs Bendell, 37, said: "He is quite clearly a child who is unable to deal with his surroundings but I feel like nothing is happening."

Norfolk County Council said it was working closely with the family to resolve the issues.

Juliette Bendell has been fighting for two year to get the rigth schooling for her son Leon, seven, who has autism. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANJuliette Bendell has been fighting for two year to get the rigth schooling for her son Leon, seven, who has autism. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Mrs Bendell said she applied for Leon's EHCP at the suggestion of his school.

"We were led to believe it would open doorways to specialist funding and specialist schools. They said it was a long road but it would be worth it," she said.

"After eight months we finally got it and to be honest it might as well just go in the bin.

"In my eyes it is good for nothing. We are actually worse off than when we first applied for it."

Mrs Bendell said Leon's school had "tried their best" but she believes her son needs specialist provision to cope with his autism and other behavioural problems.

She and the county council are trying to find him a place in a specialist school or resource base, but have been knocked back several times despite the EHCP.

Mrs Bendell said she was on the verge of giving up her independent business in Norwich in order to care full-time for Leon.

She has also joined the ranks of families launching tribunal proceedings against the county council over her child's education.

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said: "While we cannot discuss individual cases, we accept that the needs of this particular child have not yet been fully met and understand the impact this has had on the family. We continue to work closely with them to resolve this.

"We are investing £120m in SEND and alternative provision and we have recently doubled the size of our teams carrying out the EHCP assessments. We have reduced the time assessments are taking and increased our quality checks for assessments and support."

Most Read

Two police cars crash on way to call-out

The scene on Norwich Road, Swaffham, following a crash involving two police cars. Picture: Supplied

Young farmer has flock taken away after sheep drowns in ditch

Cameron Russell, inset, has been banned from keeping livestock. Picture: NTS/Antony Kelly

Driving instructor, 42, stole from wife after leaving her for student, 19

Norwich City Centre, Exterior Norwich Magistrates court Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Row erupts between hotel and event after Christmas parties are cancelled

The Boudicca Hotel has entered into a legal dispute with the Norfolk Christmas Party company (inset) following the cancellation of events. Picture: Archant/Norfolk Christmas Party company

Screwfix set to open store at controversial business park

An aerial view showing Dereham Business Hub in relation to retailers in the surrounding area. Picture: Brown and Co

Most Read

Norfolk’s longest-running car boot sale to close

Banham Car Boot sale will close on December 22. Photo: Submitted

Michael Bublé announces Norfolk gig

Michael Buble is coming to Blickling Hall in Norfolk on his 2020 tour. Photo: PA Photos/Bantam

Row erupts between hotel and event after Christmas parties are cancelled

The Boudicca Hotel has entered into a legal dispute with the Norfolk Christmas Party company (inset) following the cancellation of events. Picture: Archant/Norfolk Christmas Party company

Loganair plans to quit Norwich and cancel flights

Loganair has announced it plans to quit Norwich Airport. Picture: Loganair

Young farmer has flock taken away after sheep drowns in ditch

Cameron Russell, inset, has been banned from keeping livestock. Picture: NTS/Antony Kelly

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two police cars crash on way to call-out

The scene on Norwich Road, Swaffham, following a crash involving two police cars. Picture: Supplied

Hunt is on for domestic abuser who has fled from Norwich Prison

Norwich Prison. Photo : Steve Adams

Man with wrong knee implant left ‘speechless’ after botched operation

Andrew Osbourne, 65, from Halesworth, had knee replacement surgery at James Paget Hospital but was given the wrong implant. Picture: Courtesy of Andrew Osbourne.

Screwfix set to open store at controversial business park

An aerial view showing Dereham Business Hub in relation to retailers in the surrounding area. Picture: Brown and Co

Ex-BNP candidate signs papers for Conservative’s election contender

Dennis Pearce pictured in 2010 when he stood for the BNP in South West Norfolk. Photo: Dennis Pearce
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists