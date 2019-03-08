GCSE results 2019: Interactive map of Norfolk and Waveney results

Students across Norfolk and Waveney are finding out their GCSE results today. Picture: Google Google

How did your school or college get on in this year's GCSE results?

Hundreds of students across Norfolk and Waveney will be opening their all-important results envelopes.

We have been keeping a live list of results, which is being updated as results come in, and you can also explore our interactive map.

Students in the county battled back against a shake-up in GCSEs last year to achieve good results and school leaders are hoping for a similarly strong performance in 2019.

