Throwing hale bales and milking a cow: Teen prepares for farming Olympics

Izaak Lark, 18, from Lowestoft will compete in the international competition. Picture; Contributed Archant

A student will travel to Poland to showcase his skills in the farming Olympics.

Izaak Lark, 18, from Lowestoft will join three apprentices from colleges in Cambridgeshire, Norfolk and Lakenheath to make up the UK team.

The squad will take part in 20 challenges which range from milking a cow, balancing big bales, reversing a trailer and making butter.

Mr Lark, who works at Somerleyton Farms said: "It will put a spring in my step being part of this team. It's a one off opportunity and I feel lucky to be involved.

"They play the national anthem before the start of the competition so that will definitely help inspire me to do my best.

Charlie Askew who is farm lecturer at Easton and Otley College, said: "I'm very proud of all of our apprentices who make up Team GB - they are the cream of the crop and I'm sure they will do us proud."