Scholarship launched in memory of pupil - 40 years after tragic death

An independent school has launched a new scholarship in memory of one of its former pupils - 40 years on from his tragic death.

Anthony Coward, known as Tony, attended Langley School between 1969 and 1974, boarding at the Loddon-based school from his home in London.

When he was in his 20s, his life was cut tragically short when he died in a car crash.

Now though, more than four decades on, his late aunt has ensured his legacy will live on at the school where he enjoyed such happy days.

Mr Coward was the only child born to three siblings, leaving Barbara Hunt, his aunt, as the sole survivor of his family.

After her death at 89, it was revealed she had long planned to do something in his memory - leaving her entire estate to the Norfolk school.

While the exact amount has not been revealed, the bequest was left on the condition that it is used to ensure future children are given the same opportunity he was all those years ago.

As a result, the school has founded a scholarship in his name, which will fund one child a place in its sixth form every year until the money has been spent.

School governor Malcolm Streatfield, 65, who attended Langley with Mr Coward, said: "Tony was such a great guy. He was a very fit chap and excelled at all things sport.

"He was a prop forward for the rugby team and was the fearless goalkeeper of the hockey team. He loved all things sport.

"Tony's death was tragic and it was a very sad day when our school chums got together to remember him - he always wanted to make people laugh and was fun to be around.

"It is moving to know that his aunt wanted to honour his memory in such a way and as a school we are incredibly grateful."

Headmaster Jon Perriss added: "It is clear that Anthony loved his time at the school and always spoke fondly about it.

"The executors of his aunt's will made it clear this scholarship will be for somebody with strong academic credentials who otherwise would not have had the opportunity to access independent education and we will honour that."