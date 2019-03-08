Search

A murderer arrested in the staffroom and a famous explorer ex-pupil - history of Norfolk school revealed

PUBLISHED: 14:42 15 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:00 15 July 2019

Michael Walker has just launched a new book on the King Edward VII school. Photo: Michael Walker

Michael Walker

Its history has seen one of the world's greatest explorers sit in its classrooms and a murderer arrested in its staffroom.

Now the life and times of King Edward VII School - known universally as KES - have been featured in a new book by its former headmaster.

Michael Walker, who was head of King Edward VII School between 1990 and 2002 has written a full history of the school, the sixth book he has published about local education.

Previously Mr Walker has written about Lynn Grammar School, West Norfolk and King's Lynn High School for Girls, Alderman Catleugh Schools and Gaywood Park School.

The school was once attended by Captain George Vancouver, and in the 18th century, Eugene Aram, an usher at the school, was arrested in the staff room before being found guilty of murdering a love rival and executed in 1759.

As well as giving the history of the King Edward VII School, Mr Walker's book will list notable former students, sports medal winners as well as head boys and head girls.

A previous book written on the school by Mr Walker covered events between 1510 to 1903, however the new book will include the Queen's second visit to the school in 2007 with records up to 2018.

The book is out today and available from Waterstones and W H Smith in Lynn.

