Boris Johnson’s brother accepts top job at creative college

Jo Johnson, the prime minister's brother, has been appointed chair of Access Creative College. Picture: Louise Rolfe Archant

The prime minister’s brother has landed a new job at a creative college.

Steve Stanley, a former inspector for Ofsted, has been appointed director of evulation and impact at Access Creative College. Picture: Louise Rolfe Steve Stanley, a former inspector for Ofsted, has been appointed director of evulation and impact at Access Creative College. Picture: Louise Rolfe

Jo Johnson, a former minister of state for universities, has been announced as the chair of Access Creative College, which has a campus on Magdalen Street in Norwich.

He said: “The further education sector has a hugely important role to play in our education system and Access Creative College is an impressive, innovative provider, and a great example of how working closely with industry and employers can best prepare learners for careers.”

He is joined by Steve Stanley, a former Ofsted inspector, who has been appointed as director of evaluation and impact.

Jason Beaumont, chief executive at Access Creative College, said: “Welcoming Jo and Steve to the team is big news for us. They will help us to have a voice on a national scale and deliver education and learning that students want and industry desires.”