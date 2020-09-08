Boris Johnson’s brother accepts top job at creative college
PUBLISHED: 15:46 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:46 08 September 2020
Archant
The prime minister’s brother has landed a new job at a creative college.
Jo Johnson, a former minister of state for universities, has been announced as the chair of Access Creative College, which has a campus on Magdalen Street in Norwich.
You may also want to watch:
He said: “The further education sector has a hugely important role to play in our education system and Access Creative College is an impressive, innovative provider, and a great example of how working closely with industry and employers can best prepare learners for careers.”
He is joined by Steve Stanley, a former Ofsted inspector, who has been appointed as director of evaluation and impact.
Jason Beaumont, chief executive at Access Creative College, said: “Welcoming Jo and Steve to the team is big news for us. They will help us to have a voice on a national scale and deliver education and learning that students want and industry desires.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.