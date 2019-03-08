TV presenter is a big hit at college's Big Day Out

TV presenter Jess French with visitors at the water meadow area at the Easton and Otley College Big Day Out. Picture: Easton and Otley College Easton and Otley College

More than a thousand people flocked to a Norfolk agricultural college for a day of family fun in the sun.

Jane Townsend, Easton and Otley College principal, with TV presenter Jess French at the college's Big Day Out. Picture: Easton and Otley College Jane Townsend, Easton and Otley College principal, with TV presenter Jess French at the college's Big Day Out. Picture: Easton and Otley College

Easton and Otley College's Big Day Out on Sunday was also attended by TV presenter and Norfolk resident Jess French, who officially opened a water meadow area and took part in pond dipping sessions with visitors.

Wildlife presenter and zoologist Miss French said: "It's really important that children and young people learn about the outdoors and I support the learning that goes on here. The message I'd like people to take away is that being outdoors is important, good for your health and it's also fun too."

Other attractions included a tennis tournament, plant sale, tree climbing activities, and floristry demonstrations. Companies including the RSPCA also attended.

Hayley Wild and her family at the Easton and Otley College Big Day Out. Picture: Easton and Otley College Hayley Wild and her family at the Easton and Otley College Big Day Out. Picture: Easton and Otley College

Faye Burrage, director of business, development and commercial services, said, "The Big Day Out is a great chance for people to come along and get a flavour of the diverse courses that we offer."