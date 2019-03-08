TV presenter is a big hit at college's Big Day Out
PUBLISHED: 14:40 02 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:56 02 June 2019
Easton and Otley College
More than a thousand people flocked to a Norfolk agricultural college for a day of family fun in the sun.
Easton and Otley College's Big Day Out on Sunday was also attended by TV presenter and Norfolk resident Jess French, who officially opened a water meadow area and took part in pond dipping sessions with visitors.
You may also want to watch:
Wildlife presenter and zoologist Miss French said: "It's really important that children and young people learn about the outdoors and I support the learning that goes on here. The message I'd like people to take away is that being outdoors is important, good for your health and it's also fun too."
Other attractions included a tennis tournament, plant sale, tree climbing activities, and floristry demonstrations. Companies including the RSPCA also attended.
Faye Burrage, director of business, development and commercial services, said, "The Big Day Out is a great chance for people to come along and get a flavour of the diverse courses that we offer."