New principal appointed at City College following national search

City College Norwich has confirmed the successor to its long-standing principal when she retires at the end of the academy year.

Corrienne Peasgood will retire at the end of July after 25 years at the college in Norwich, having risen through the ranks to principal.

The college, which will welcome around 10,000 students and apprentices for the new academic year, has promoted current deputy principal Jerry White.

Mr White, who joined the college in 2009 and has served as Ms Peasgood's deputy for almost a decade, first took on the role in 2013.

City College Norwich principal Corrienne Peasgood OBE. - Credit: Archant

It has now been confirmed that from August 1, Mr White will be stepping up into the role of principal across the college's three sites - City College Norwich, Easton College and Paston College.

Mr White said: "I am delighted to be asked to take on this role, within a college that has been at the heart of the Norwich and Norfolk community for more than 130 years.

"I grew up and have lived most of my life in Norfolk and I am looking forward to continuing to enhance the amazing contribution the college makes to the lives of the county's people, businesses, public sector and our broader communities."

Andrew Barnes, chairman of governors at City College, said: "Following a national search, a strong field of applicants and a rigorous interview process, we're delighted to have appointed Jerry.

Jerry White, deputy principal of City College Norwich - Credit: Richard Steer/City College Norwich

"He will take on the leadership of our college at a time of great change in the education sector and the economy bringing both challenges and opportunities.

"We're confident that Jerry, with the support of the strong and committed teams across our college and communities, will ensure that we continue to develop and provide the very best teaching and learning experience for students and apprentices."

Mr White has a wide-ranging background in education, beginning his career as a university lecturer in sports psychology.

He has served as a governor at three different Norfolk schools across the last 15 years, served as deputy head of service at Norfolk Adult Learning and chairs of the Norfolk Post-16 SEND Learning Group and the Association of College's national policy group for teaching and learning.



