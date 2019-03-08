Video

Meet the students cleaning up city streets with new litter-picking patrols

Year 9 Jane Austen students, Jesse Tunba, Ella Evans and Thalia Franklin-Ellison, litter pick to clean up the city. Archant

Pupils at a Norwich high school are taking the maintenance of their community into their own hands with a new litter picking project.

A desire to give back to their community led the year nine students at Jane Austen College to set up the after-school patrols, which launched this week.

Almost 40 students – around a quarter of its total year nine cohort – have volunteered to take part in the project, which has so far focused on areas around the school’s Colegate site including St George’s Square and the Norwich University of the Arts (NUA) but could spread further afield.

David Thomas, Jane Austen College principal, said while the students were active fundraisers already they had “wanted to do something a bit closer to home”.

“There are a bunch of public spaces around the school in the city centre and there is often a mess left after Friday and Saturday nights, so they wanted to clean things up,” he said.

“The school has supplied them with litter pickers, black bags and high-vis vests.

“It is nice for them to feel that they are making something better and it is really tangible – you get an immediate sense that you are making a difference.”