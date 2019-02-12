Search

A relief or a shame? How parents at Norfolk school are avoiding World Book Day costume drama

PUBLISHED: 16:30 05 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:31 05 March 2019

Boy lying in bed with a book. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Boy lying in bed with a book. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

For many parents, World Book Day is synonymous with a last minute scramble to find original costumes, but this year one primary school is taking a different approach to the national celebration.

Instead of the normal literary themed fancy dress, Hethersett Woodside Infant and Nursery School has asked pupils and staff to wear their pyjamas at the whole school event on Friday (March 8).

The idea behind the theme is to promote a love of bedtime reading, a past time which has been linked with improved sleep and concentration during school hours.

Pupils have been encouraged to wear “sensible slippers” and bring along a small teddy if they would like, with staff saved the dilemma of what to wear by joining in with the theme.

In the afternoon the school will open its doors to parents and carers for a stay and read session, with the grown up visitors also encouraged to don pyjamas for the occasion.

