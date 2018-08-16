Improved A-level results for colleges in Dereham, Fakenham and Reepham

Published: 1:24 AM August 16, 2018 Updated: 11:18 PM October 9, 2020

Colleges in Dereham, Fakenham and Reepham have all been celebrating improved A-level results.

Students at Dereham Sixth Form have opened their A-level results. Picture: Supplied by Hannah Alderman. - Credit: Archant

At Reepham College 91pc of A-level passes were A*-C, an improvement on the 89pc last year.

The percentage of A* to C grades at Dereham Sixth Form College rose from 76pc to 81pc.

And Fakenham Academy's sixth form college saw a one per cent increase in results from last year with 72pc of A-levels graded A* to C.

Tim Gibbs, head teacher of Reepham High School and College, said: 'Yet again students at Reepham College have achieved amazing results, and they deserve huge credit.

Students at Dereham Sixth Form have opened their A-level results. Picture: Supplied by Hannah Alderman. - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

'This has been made possible by their incredible hard work, mixed with outstanding pastoral and academic support from the college team.

'Just as importantly though, our students have shown themselves to be as decent and impressive a group of young adults as you are likely to meet, with unlimited futures ahead.

'Reepham College students come from 16 high schools so these results are good news for many parts of Norfolk!

'We are particularly proud of our students gaining entry to Cambridge University and congratulate our students who applied to be Medics, all of whom were successful.'

Fakenham Academy student Tom Lockhart. Picture: ADAM LAZZARI - Credit: Archant

Jonathan Atkin, co-director of Dereham Sixth Form College, said: 'We are immensely proud of our students. The results achieved reflect the hard work and dedication the students have put in over the past two years, supported by our talented and dedicated staff.'

Student Kevin Chow achieved four A*s and is off to Cambridge University to study economics and Ollie Rose achieved A* in English literature, Distinction* in music BTEC, and two As in history and religious studies. Ollie will study music at Lincoln University.

Emma Ashley will be studying Classical Studies with Philosophy at Exeter University from September after achieving an A* in her EPQ as well as A in Psychology and a B in both English Literature and Philosophy and Ethics.

Connor Houghton is heading to Loughborough University to study Sports Management after achieving distinction* in BTEC Sport and a B in Business Studies.

Fakenham Academy student Sarah Bennett. Picture: ADAM LAZZARI - Credit: Archant

Mr Atkin added: 'We would like to wish all our students every happiness and success in their future studies and careers. This year's results indicate great achievement enabling our students the opportunity to follow their chosen future pathways, including joining some of the top Universities both in the UK and USA.'

Fakenham Academy interim principal Neil McShane said: 'This excellent set of results reflects the dedication and professionalism of all the staff and the continuing support of our parents and governors.'

One of the top performers at Fakenham was Tom Lockhart, from Melton Constable, who achieved As in biology, chemistry, history and EPQ.

He will study biochemistry at Bath University. The talented teenager also plays Eastern Counties rugby, has won awards for sheep shearing and is a grade seven level trumpet player.

A-Level results day 2018 at Reepham College. Picture: Reepham College - Credit: Reepham College

He said: 'I really didn't expect to do well. I was preparing to go through clearing. I have a lot to thank Fakenham sixth form for. The teachers don't give up on you.'

Another Fakenham student Sarah Bennett, from Hunstanton, who represents Team GB in Water Ski Racing, achieved a distinction in sport, B in health and social care and D in sociology and plans to go on to set up her own business.