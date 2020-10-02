Impact of Covid-19 tops agenda at virtual school governors’ conference

The impact of coronavirus on schools will be a major topic when Norfolk school governors and trustees hold their conference online for the first time ever.

Norfolk Governance Network (NGN), which represents all governors and trustees in the county’s schools, has gone virtual to host its autumn conference.

Anne Gibson, NGN chair, says: “School governance across Norfolk has by necessity gone virtual. It is still extremely important that we connect with each other as governors, support each other and share good practice.”

Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk’s director of public health, will speak of the impact of Covid-19 on schools, the county council’s response and the importance of risk assessments and protective measures.

Other keynote speakers will include Paul Brooker, Ofsted’s East of England director on what is next for Ofsted inspections and how governors can continue to support their schools.

Governors will also be updated about the response to the recent area SEND Ofsted inspection.

The event on Saturday, October 10 is open to all governors and trustees in Norfolk. To attend visit ngn.org.uk/events