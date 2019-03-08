Watch: Teachers soaked as school raises £1,000 for Children in Need

Students at Howard Junior School raise money for Children in Need with the help of Pudsey and Vashti Hardy. Photo: Howard Junior School Howard Junior School

Teachers were sponged and soaked with buckets of water as a school raised almost £1,000 for BBC Children in Need.

Students at Howard Junior School in King's Lynn were also visited by Blue Peter Book of the Year nominee Vashti Hardy and Pudsey on Friday, along with taking part in a danceathon as they raised money for the charity.

Headmaster Greg Hill said the visit of Ms Hardy, who has been nominated for the Blue Peter award for her book Wild Spark, was "as good as having David Walliams or JK Rowling here".

Mr Hill said: "It's been an incredible, vibrant day for the school, with the students partying all day and raising lots of money for Children in Need. Not only have they been raising money for charity but they've also been busy researching where their money goes, so they're aware of the serious side of it too."