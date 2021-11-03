News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
How you can win free books for your child's school

David Hannant

Published: 7:56 AM November 3, 2021
Carleton Rode school for the launch of the EDP book tokensByline: Sonya DuncanCopyright: Archant 201

Hundreds of schools have signed up for a scheme in which they can receive free books for pupils - and now is the time for parents to get behind them.

Our Books for Schools initiative returned on Saturday, October 16, in partnership with Enjoy Books More.

A youngster at Carleton Rode school delves into a book for the launch of our Books for Schools campa

It sees families and communities collect tokens printed in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News every day, save them up and give them to their schools so they can earn a share of £20,000 worth of books.

All schools which participate will win £100 worth of books*, while the school that collects the most will win £1,000 worth. Two runners-up will be given £500 worth.

If your school is not registered there's still time for it to sign up - register at https://bit.ly/books-for-schools-norfolk 

Books for Schools will benefit youngsters across the region.

*Terms and conditions apply. On collection of 1,000 tokens every school will receive £100 to spend on books of their choice from a supplied list. The main prizes will be awarded according to pupil numbers versus tokens collected, ie 50 pupils collecting 6,000 tokens is the same as 100 pupils collecting 12,000 tokens

Schools signed up so far are...

Beccles Primary School, Hingham Primary School, Seething and Mundham Primary School, Manor Field Infant and Nursery, Fakenham Infant and Nursery School, Litcham School, Aylsham high, Hemblington Primary School, Ditchingham Primary Academy, Somerleyton Primary School, Winterton Primary School and Nursery, Aslacton Primary School, Grove House Infant School, King's Park Infant School, Old Catton Pre-School, Freethorpe Primary School, Hockering Primary Academy, Roydon Primary School, Little Snoring Primary Academy, Acle pre-school, Sculthorpe CE Primary AcademySt Maryâ€™s CE VA Primary School, Elm Tree Primary School, Bluebell Primary School, Drayton Junior School, Terrington St Clement Community School, Lakenheath Community Primary School, Scarning VC Primary, Mile Cross Primary School, St Michael's VA Junior School, Cringleford CE VA Primary School, All Saints Primary School, St Peter & St Paul Church of England Primary Academy and Nursery, Edmund de Moundeford VC Primary School, Pakefield Primary School, The Norman CE Primary School, St Mary's Community Primary School, Cawston CE Primary Academy, Gooderstone CofE Primary Academy, Magdalen gates Primary School, Great Ellingham Primary School, Rocklands Primary School, Fred Nicholson School, Erpingham Primary School, Colkirk CofE Primary Academy, Dersingham VA Primary & Nursery School, Kessingland Church of England Primary Academy, Swanton Morley Primary School, The Clare School, Trowse Primary School, Drake Primary School, Redcastle Family School, St Faiths'Primary School, Magdalen Gates Primary School, Moorlands Primary Academy,Sheringham Community primary School, Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy, Martham Academy and Nursery, Catton Grove Primary, Thompson Primary School, Stoke Holy Cross Primary School, Bluebell Primary School, The Limes Primary Academy, Poplars Primary School, Martham Academy and Nursery, Ravensmere Infant School, Lingwood Primary Academy, Greyfriars Academy, All Saints Academy, Blenheim Park Academy, Hethersett Woodside Primary & Nursery School, Cecil Gowing Infant School, St Edmunds Primary School, Woodlands Primary Academy, Mendham Primary School, Tuckswood Academy, Mile Cross Primary School, Bressingham Primary School, Hillside Primary School, Filby Primary School, Ellingham VC Primary School, Nelson Infant school, Cantley Primary School, Yaxham Church of England VA Primary School, Hainford VC Primary School, Hempnall Primary School, Carlton Colville Primary School, Little Plumstead CE VA Primary School, Fairhaven CE VA Primary School, Ingoldisthorpe CofE  Primary School, Morley CofE VA Primary School, Kenninghall Primary School, Loddon Junior School, Brisley CE Primary Academy, Weeting Primary, Buxton Primary School, North Walsham Infant & Junior Schools, Suffield Park Infant and Nursery School, St Nicholas Priory CE VA Primary, Catfield Primary school, Stalham Academy, Stalham Infant School, Kelling CE Primary School, Hickling infant school, Worstead primary school, Happisburgh CE VA Primary & Early Years School, Colby Primary School, St John's Community Primary School and Nursery, Sutton CE VC Infant School, Neatishead Primary School, Aldborough Primary School, Mattishall primary school, Mousehold Infant and Nursery School, Wicklewood Primary School, Hethersett VC Primary School, Rosecroft Primary School, Ormesby Village Junior School, Westwood Primary School, Grove Primary School, Little Snoring Pre-School, Loddon Infant School, Fleggburgh CE Primary School, Chapel Break Infant School, Brampton Primary School, Gillingham St Michael's Primary Academy, Hethersett VC Primary School, Barford Primary School, Worlingham CEVC Primary, Cromer junior School, Beeston Primary School, Preston Primary School, Garrick Green Infant, Lodge Lane Infant School, Gunton Primary AcademyWreningham primary school, Walsingham CE VA Primary School  

