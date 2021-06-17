How you can begin your career in science

Promotion

Published: 1:32 PM June 17, 2021

Are you aspiring to have a future in science but don’t know what your options are?

Alex Hayes, headteacher of Norwich’s University Technical College Norfolk tells us more about their open day on 19 June, 2021 and the exciting new Level 3 Health Futures programme that’s available for students interested in a career in science.

Q: What does the course entail?

The programme offers the equivalent of three A-levels and can provide access to both apprenticeships and university courses. It’s more than just a qualification– the applied BTEC science is only the beginning, with employer project work, wraparound career guidance and application support also included. Our course is designed to help young people build their future

Students will learn scientific procedures, techniques and laboratory methods, as well as learning the medical applications of science. Our course provides students with both transferable skills and experience which creates a stepping stone to gaining future employment in the health sector.

Q: What unique opportunities does the course involve?

We began discussions with UEA and successful employers in the engineering and health industry including the NHS, Norwich Radiology Institute and Norwich Research Park. From these relationships, our programme team have put together the course, integrating employers’ input into the curricular design.

The BTEC includes optional units, selected by industry experts, offering relevant opportunities that exist locally. The flexibility of this course means we can tailor it to students’ needs, allowing them to benefit from the programme in a way that suits their personal learning journey.

Working with potential future recruiters during term time gives our students an insight into the career they’re interested in, as well as providing them with experience that employers look for when hiring.

We allow them to discover niche roles in industries they may have otherwise not been aware of, like prosthetics or engineering. There are over 350 careers within the NHS, and spending time within these sectors will help to enthuse and inform them.

Q: How does the course suit students looking to study post-pandemic?

The Covid-19 pandemic has galvanised a mass awareness of science and its role in our future – health is on the agenda. This increasing awareness has led to a huge increase in interest within the science sectors amongst younger people, who are looking for an opportunity to utilise their skills to support current and future generations.

Q: What can visitors expect when attending the open day?

For your safety and to follow current Covid-19 guidelines, we are offering a limited number of tickets to the event. Current teachers and students will be there to answer any questions you may have about the course, or the college itself.

Our purpose-built building is often referred to as a small university building, where we can offer excellent resources and facilities for our students to enjoy, whilst maintaining a small community feel. It’s close to the city centre, and direct buses run frequently to the college for easy access.

Our open day is June 19, 2021, from 10am to 12 noon and we’d love to see you there!

For more information, visit utcn.org.uk/find-your-future-in-engineering-and-health-science.