College enrolment: progressing from GCSE to sixth form higher education and A-levels

PUBLISHED: 10:30 02 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:38 02 August 2019

East Norfolk never rescind an offer to join. Teachers work with students to find solution even if they didn't meet course entry requirements.

East Norfolk never rescind an offer to join. Teachers work with students to find solution even if they didn't meet course entry requirements.

Archant

Nervous energy buzzes through school halls on GCSE results day. Parents and students wait for envelopes to open and for most it's the news they've wanted to hear.

East Norfolk staff are they to calm the worries of parents and students following GCSE results dayEast Norfolk staff are they to calm the worries of parents and students following GCSE results day

But for some it's not quite what they expected. In the 48 hours following GCSE results day, East Norfolk Sixth Form college staff receive lots of calls from worried parents and students. Last year more than 100 phone calls came in from people who were concerned they couldn't go to college.

Need to know for sixth form college applications

- Explore your options, research the colleges near you

- Attend open days for more information

Students choose East Norfolk Sixth Form because of the freedom a sixth form college experience offers.Students choose East Norfolk Sixth Form because of the freedom a sixth form college experience offers.

- Prepare for your interview and ask questions

- When results day arrives don't panic

- If you don't get what you expected speak to your college

- Attend enrolment days for advice and guidance

If your results don't meet course entry requirements

"It's a huge relief for parents and students to know that you can still go to sixth form college even if you didn't quite get the results you needed," said Jon Dack, admissions manager at East Norfolk Sixth Form in Gorleston.

Colleges run enrolment days for students to speak to teachers once they've had their GCSE results. If students haven't met the course entry requirements they can ask the college for advice.

"Teachers work with students to find an alternative program of A-level courses," said Jon."We create a personal timetable for each student so they can make up the grades if they need to and progress to their chosen courses."

Alternative programs

From September 3 East Norfolk Sixth Form will launch the Route Three programme, a hybrid of level two and level three courses.

Subjects don't have to be repeats of high school. You can choose something better related to your chosen profession such as level two psychology or games development. Students can retake Maths and English while at college to achieve national requirements.

Enrolment days: August 27 and 28

"There is no need to be concerned about doing an extra year or retaking. It is more common than people think. We encourage students to have ambition. We will still find a way to help get them to where they want to be after college," said Jon.

The college will invite all applicants to come in at the end of August, over the course of two days, for their enrolment. Students have their photos taken for their ID cards, and can sign on to any extra curricular activities they may be interested in.

East Norfolk offers a variety of activities including: signing up for gym membership, sports clubs, army cadets, the Duke of Edinburgh scheme and over 30 enrichment choices

"We run enrolment days to guide and advise students and convince them East Norfolk is the right college for them. It's also a reminder to those who haven't yet made a decision about college, that it's not too late to join for this September's term," said Jon.

Becoming an East Norfolk Sixth Form student

East Norfolk Sixth Form offers over 80 A-level courses. Currently the college has a 99pc pass rate. Students choose East Norfolk Sixth Form because of the freedom a sixth form college experience offers. The college offers students that live over a mile away subsidised travel, saving parents a substantial amount of money.

The college is located in the heart of Gorleston. Students are down the road from the high street and a short walk from the beach.

Attending college enrolment days will help you decide what the best sixth form college is for you. East Norfolk is running open days at the end of September and early October for students now heading into year eleven.

"This will encourage them to begin thinking about college ahead of time," said Jon.

For more information about applying to East Norfolk Sixth Form visit www.eastnorfolk.ac.uk or call 01493 662234

