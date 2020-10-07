How choosing a specialist path for your post-16 education could be the best move you ever make

Some students meet their future employers while studying at UTCN. Picture: UTCN Copyright Julia Holland 2019 No unauthorised use. http://www.all-about-image.co.uk

The decisions we make now have the power to change our lives forever. This is no less true for students faced with deciding where they want to go to college.

OFSTED praised UTCN for the 'very high quality' of careers advice they give to students. Picture: UTCN OFSTED praised UTCN for the 'very high quality' of careers advice they give to students. Picture: UTCN

Hollie Carter from University Technical College Norfolk (UTCN) explains why a technical course choice could be right for you.

Q: Why could technical college be a good choice for me?

A: If you have a strong interest in computing, engineering, maths, or mechanics, then attending a specialist college can ensure you learn all the necessary skills to pursue your dream career. In many cases, this could mean that you get paid to study for a degree, rather than get into student debt.

We accept students between the ages of 14 and 19. You can start in Year 10 to take your GCSEs or Year 12 to study for A-Levels or technical qualifications.

Access to specialist equipment provides students with a unique learning opportunity. Picture: UTCN Access to specialist equipment provides students with a unique learning opportunity. Picture: UTCN

There are many job opportunities open to students studying STEM (science, technology, engineering, and maths) subjects.

Q: What are the benefits of technical study?

A: A technical course can be a fantastic way to take an active role in your learning and get excited about your education.

Learn valuable skills essential for the workplace in the UTCN workshop. Picture: UTCN Learn valuable skills essential for the workplace in the UTCN workshop. Picture: UTCN

We have over £1.3 million worth of specialist engineering and scientific equipment, providing our students with a truly unique learning experience.

Our small class sizes enable teachers to get to know each student personally, their goals, and understand what motivates them.

Q: How can you help prepare students for life after school and college?

A: We work closely with numerous local and national employers and universities to make sure our curriculum offers students the skills they need. That makes them very employable when they leave.

Employers regularly visit the college to meet with students, answer questions and offer advice about job seeking and finding work placements.

We set aside two hours per week for Year 12 students, known as our ‘Find Your Future’ project where we set real world tasks for students to work on in teams. The sessions are often led by industry professionals and help students adjust to workplace expectations, build in confidence, and encourages them to think about their futures. They often meet their future employers this way too!

Q: What do technical college students do after graduating?

A: Students go onto a fantastic range of destinations. This year, 60pc of Year 13 students went on to full-time employment or apprenticeships. The other 40pc went on to university or further education.

As well as top universities, recent students have progressed to Jaguar Land Rover, Lotus, Dyson, Warren Services in Thetford or joined the Navy.

Q: How will I know which college is best for me?

A: Request prospectuses, book college tours and don’t be afraid to ask questions. It’s also worth checking a college’s OFSTED report. We were graded ‘good’ in our last inspection and praised for the ‘strong progress’ that our students make and the ‘very high quality’ of careers advice we provide.

Applying to college shouldn’t be a daunting process – it should be an exciting experience. Our admissions team is on hand to help and provide you with the information you need to find the college that’s right for you.

Q: How can I apply?

A: You can take a virtual tour of the college or book a private visit. Call us to make an appointment.

We will also host virtual open evenings for parents and prospective students. The Year 10 open event will take place on October 8 from 5.30pm - 6.30pm. We will hold the Year 12 virtual open evening on October 22 from 5.30 - 6.30pm. Visit our website to register.

University Technical College Norfolk is an exciting school created to develop tomorrow’s engineering and technology specialists. It provides a comprehensive educational foundation for any student who has an interest in engineering, science, technology, maths or computing.

We’re currently accepting applications for 2021 admissions. If you want to know more about 2020 entry please contact us.

Visit utcn.org.uk for more information and to apply online.

Call 01603 580280 or email admissions@utcn.org.uk.