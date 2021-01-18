Work completed on £3m village school expansion

Published: 1:24 PM January 18, 2021

The new eight classroom block at Hethersett CE VC Primary School. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

It may currently be closed to all but vulnerable and key worker children, but when pupils return a village primary school will welcome them back to a £3m extension.

Work to build a new eight classroom block for key stage one students at Hethersett CE VC Primary School has been completed.

The work was part of Norfolk County Council’s £20m investment in schools in the area which is due to see increasing growth in the coming years, with 1,200 new homes approved to be built in the village.

In 2019, Hethersett VC Junior School was converted into a primary school, increasing the number of school places from 240 to 420.

The project to improve facilities also includes improvements to the existing accommodation, a new library, new office and reception.

Hethersett VC Primary School headteacher Matthew Parslow-Williams. - Credit: Hethersett VC Primary School

Headteacher Matthew Parslow-Williams said: “We have been on a long journey over the past few years changing from a junior school to primary school but the wait has been worth it.

“Being a primary school gives us the chance to mould children in our ethos and values and also help them to develop from reception through to year six.

“We are already blessed with a very well-resourced school including a swimming pool, large woodland schools area and art room, the addition of eight classrooms has added to this.”

The new £8m, 420 place Hethersett Woodside Infant School which opened in 2020. - Credit: Morgan Sindall Group

Two other schools in the village have benefitted from £20m in county council funding as part of plans to meet increasing demand for school places.

Hethersett Woodside Infant School was converted to a primary school and moved to a new £8m, 420 place building last summer.

Hethersett Academy unveiled a new £8m extension in September last year, complete with 17 new classrooms and a state-of-the-art theatre.

John Fisher, cabinet member for childrens services. Picture: Norfolk County Council - Credit: Archant

John Fisher, cabinet member for children’s services, said: “The completion of work marks the final stage of our project to deliver modern new schools to children living in Hethersett.

“I am delighted that, despite the pandemic, we have achieved our aim of creating hundreds of new school places.

“Our investment in new schools in the village demonstrates how we are delivering vital infrastructure to new and growing communities in Norfolk.

“It is more than an investment in new buildings though, it’s an investment in the education and future of our children.”