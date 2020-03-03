New principal for 'outstanding' school

The new principal at Hethersett Academy, Jane Diver. Picture: Inspiration Trust Archant

An academy will have a new principal from September as the current incumbent prepares to step up to a director's role.

Principal of Hethersett Academy, Gareth Stevens. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Principal of Hethersett Academy, Gareth Stevens. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Current principal at Hethersett Academy, Gareth Stevens, will leave his role in September, having landed the role of secondary director for the Inspiration Trust, which runs the school.

In his place, current vice-principal Jane Diver will be promoted and will serve as the new principal at the start of the next academic year.

Ms Diver said: "I'm looking forward to taking over from Mr Stevens to lead our talented teaching team.

"I'm excited to continue working with families and students to achieve impressive results and deliver a high-quality education for everyone that enters our classrooms."

Mr Stevens has been the principal at Hethersett Academy - rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted in its most recent report in 2016 - for the last seven years.

He will continue to be based at the school, but will spend his time working with the Inspiration Trust's other secondary schools across Norfolk and Suffolk to offer advice, guidance and support.

In a letter to parents, he said: "I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved at Hethersett Academy, and look forward to building on this with the Inspiration Trust's other schools as well as ensuring Hethersett Academy continues to be the number one school in East Anglia.

"The community really is fantastic, which is why I am pleased to say I will still be a familiar face. I will continue to have an office at Hethersett and will be visiting frequently - the school is very close to my heart, after all.

"We have a great deal to do over the next two terms to ensure that our current group of students achieve as well as so many that have gone before.

"As well as overseeing the completion of our £9million expansion programme, I can assure you that we are all completely focussed on making this happen and, whilst a chance of principal can be unsettling, I am sure you will agree that Ms Diver is an inspirational vice-principal and will be an even better principal.

"Under Ms Diver's leadership, Hethersett Academy is in very safe hands."