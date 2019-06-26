Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'We don't treat criminals like this' - Schoolboy goes hungry after being put in isolation due to haircut

26 June, 2019 - 17:15
Deniz Poyraz, 15, was put into isolation at school when he had his hair cut short. Photo: Henry Poyraz

Deniz Poyraz, 15, was put into isolation at school when he had his hair cut short. Photo: Henry Poyraz

Henry Poyraz

The family of a schoolboy who was placed in isolation for his haircut have expressed frustration with the "ambiguous rules" that saw him disciplined.

Deniz Poyraz, 15, was put into isolation at school when he had his hair cut short. Photo: Henry PoyrazDeniz Poyraz, 15, was put into isolation at school when he had his hair cut short. Photo: Henry Poyraz

Deniz Poyraz, a year 10 student from Great Yarmouth, was placed in isolation at Hethersett Academy after getting his hair cut short.

His brother Henry Poyraz, 22, said the 15-year-old had been getting the same haircut since year seven and said he felt it was an "injustice" that he had now been punished for it.

A spokesman for Inspiration Trust, which runs Hethersett Academy, said they did not comment on individual students but had "high standards" and that all parents were aware of the uniform policy.

But Mr Poyraz said he did not feel the policy was meaningful and was frustrated with the response from the school.

Deniz (right) and his brother Henry. Photo: Henry PoyrazDeniz (right) and his brother Henry. Photo: Henry Poyraz

He said: "It's basically just a number two or three standard haircut.

"The school has very ambiguous rules about hair as they say it can't be coloured or cut in a way that distracts other pupils, but it isn't clear what that means.

"When I spoke to the school they just kept saying it was policy, I couldn't reason with them."

Mr Poyraz also said that Deniz had not been able to get anything to eat at school as the canteen had stopped serving food by the time he was allowed in.

He continued: "When he came home on the day he was so hungry he went straight for the bread and just ate it without anything on it even.

"That broke my heart because he's just a 15-year-old kid and he's not a bad kid.

"We don't treat criminals like this, if someone else was telling me about it I wouldn't believe them, I would think 'it can't be that bad'.

"Deniz doesn't want to go to school until his hair grows back because he knows he'll just be placed in isolation."

In response to the claims, a spokesman for Inspiration Trust said: "Our high uniform standards help students to feel smart and proud to be part of the Hethersett Academy Community.

"Whilst we are not able to discuss individual students, there are occasions when internal inclusion is used when uniform or conduct expectations are not being met by students.

"In such cases we communicate closely with parents and our aim is always to support students to help them be successful.

"When internal inclusion is used, this is in a supportive environment and students are always able to have lunch, access refreshments and take breaks."

Most Read

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

‘Remorseful’ puppy farmer makes boastful Facebook post hours after being spared jail

Zoe Rushmer posted this selfie to Facebook hours after avoiding jail for her role in the puppy farm in Thurlton, south Norfolk. Photo: Zoe Rushmer/Facebook/RSPCA

Council could force church to tear down new £920,000 hall funded by congregation

Pastor Edmond Tsui outside the Bowthorpe Road Methodist Church. Photo: Luke Powell

Norfolk restaurant launches Slimming World-friendly takeaway service

Jules and daughter Chelsea Crook with Slimming World-friendly pulled beef. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Headline act cancels Latitude performance

Music fans enjoying Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Most Read

Norfolk restaurant launches Slimming World-friendly takeaway service

Jules and daughter Chelsea Crook with Slimming World-friendly pulled beef. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Headline act cancels Latitude performance

Music fans enjoying Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Dozens of Norfolk roads set to close as major cycling event arrives

The Great British Cycling Festival includes plenty of events for all to join Photo submitted

Schoolgirl who was abducted while on holiday at Center Parcs was sexually assaulted by man, 25

Grant McShane who has been jailed for six years after abducting a schoolgirl at the gates of Center Parcs

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Remorseful’ puppy farmer makes boastful Facebook post hours after being spared jail

Zoe Rushmer posted this selfie to Facebook hours after avoiding jail for her role in the puppy farm in Thurlton, south Norfolk. Photo: Zoe Rushmer/Facebook/RSPCA

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

New deal for City defender amid reported interest from Liverpool, Spurs and Manchester United

Ben Godfrey played a key part in Norwich City's title success last season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Road closed after crash between motorcycle and van

Emergency services were called to a crash at Felthorpe, at the Reepham Road/Fir Covert Road junction. Pic: Google Street View.

The Orb review: elements of the track flowed in and out of a recognisable but inventive remix of the ambient classic

The Orb at Epic Studios. Picture: Patrick Widdess
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists