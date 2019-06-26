'We don't treat criminals like this' - Schoolboy goes hungry after being put in isolation due to haircut

Deniz Poyraz, 15, was put into isolation at school when he had his hair cut short. Photo: Henry Poyraz Henry Poyraz

The family of a schoolboy who was placed in isolation for his haircut have expressed frustration with the "ambiguous rules" that saw him disciplined.

Deniz Poyraz, a year 10 student from Great Yarmouth, was placed in isolation at Hethersett Academy after getting his hair cut short.

His brother Henry Poyraz, 22, said the 15-year-old had been getting the same haircut since year seven and said he felt it was an "injustice" that he had now been punished for it.

A spokesman for Inspiration Trust, which runs Hethersett Academy, said they did not comment on individual students but had "high standards" and that all parents were aware of the uniform policy.

But Mr Poyraz said he did not feel the policy was meaningful and was frustrated with the response from the school.

He said: "It's basically just a number two or three standard haircut.

"The school has very ambiguous rules about hair as they say it can't be coloured or cut in a way that distracts other pupils, but it isn't clear what that means.

"When I spoke to the school they just kept saying it was policy, I couldn't reason with them."

Mr Poyraz also said that Deniz had not been able to get anything to eat at school as the canteen had stopped serving food by the time he was allowed in.

He continued: "When he came home on the day he was so hungry he went straight for the bread and just ate it without anything on it even.

"That broke my heart because he's just a 15-year-old kid and he's not a bad kid.

"We don't treat criminals like this, if someone else was telling me about it I wouldn't believe them, I would think 'it can't be that bad'.

"Deniz doesn't want to go to school until his hair grows back because he knows he'll just be placed in isolation."

In response to the claims, a spokesman for Inspiration Trust said: "Our high uniform standards help students to feel smart and proud to be part of the Hethersett Academy Community.

"Whilst we are not able to discuss individual students, there are occasions when internal inclusion is used when uniform or conduct expectations are not being met by students.

"In such cases we communicate closely with parents and our aim is always to support students to help them be successful.

"When internal inclusion is used, this is in a supportive environment and students are always able to have lunch, access refreshments and take breaks."