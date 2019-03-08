This Norfolk infant school has been chosen to help others improve their English teaching

Heather Avenue Infant School in Hellesdon has been chosen as one of 34 English hubs in a Department for Education scheme to improve national reading standards. Picture: Google Street View Google Street View

A Norfolk school is among a handful picked by the government to share its excellence in English teaching with others in the region.

Heather Avenue Infant School in Hellesdon, part of the Wensum Trust, is the only school in Norfolk and one of only two in the East of England to be chosen to support other schools to improve their phonics and early language teaching.

An appointed literacy specialist will help provide tailored support to other schools including running events to showcase best practice in reading tuition.

In total 34 schools were chosen as English hubs, including Heather Avenue and Myland Community Primary in Colchester, as part of the Department for Education scheme to bring up literacy and reading standards.

A newsletter sent out by Heather Avenue Infant School on May 24 said the school would work with other infant academies in the trust, adding: "We also have the full support and resources of the Wensum Trust, as we embark on this new adventure. We know that this will make our delivery of early reading and phonics even stronger and see us supporting other schools to do the same."