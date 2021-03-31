News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Education

School challenge sees pupils go to extreme lengths to enjoy reading

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 11:06 AM March 31, 2021   
Heacham primary pupils take to unusual locations to enjoy a book as part of their school's extreme reading challenge.

Heacham primary pupils take to unusual locations to enjoy a book as part of their school's extreme reading challenge. - Credit: WNAT

Pupils have gone to some unlikely places to lose themselves in a book as part of an extreme reading challenge.

Heacham Infant and Nursery and Heacham Junior schools, part of the West Norfolk Academies Trust, launched the extreme reading challenge last year, before the first lockdown, as a way of making reading more fun. 

Heacham primary pupil take to unusual locations to enjoy a book as part of school's extreme reading challenge.

Heacham primary pupil take to unusual locations to enjoy a book as part of school's extreme reading challenge. - Credit: DNAT

But while normal school was shut down it became a whole new imaginative way of learning.

Assistant head Catherine Bennet and English lead Claire Chadderton asked families to send in pictures of pupils reading in unusual locations, and got replies including hiding in a cupboard and even on a roof. 

Heacham primary pupil enjoys book with lizards as part of school's extreme reading challenge.

Heacham primary pupil enjoys book with lizards as part of school's extreme reading challenge. - Credit: WNAT

“The extreme reading challenge was a bit of fun, but also a way to encourage them to regard reading as a leisure activity, not just something to do with schoolwork, and it seems to have worked, so we hope we can encourage them to be lifelong readers," said Louise Jackson, executive headteacher.  
 

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Wells was quiet on the first March weekend during the third national coronavirus lockdown.

The 73 areas of Norfolk with no Covid cases

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Kristen Stewart, who plays Princess Diana, on Hunstanton beach for the filming of 'Spencer'

Gallery

PICTURES: Filming for Princess Diana movie continues in Norfolk

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Jemima Wood, 24, with some of her bread, pastries and cakes at her new business, Dollies Bakery at C

Food and Drink

7 brilliant bakeries to visit in Norfolk and Waveney

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
People queue for coronavirus testing.

Coronavirus

Area's Covid rate in single figures for first time since summer

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus