Harry Potter-themed tutoring service could be coming to Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 12:49 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:49 04 September 2019

The Harry Potter-themed School of Magic private tutoring service is being launched by Exam Papers Plus in the UK and US. Picture: Warner Bros.

Could Harry Potter-inspired wizards and goblins help your child to get better at maths or history?

Designers of the new School of Magic tutoring programme seem to think so.

The private tutoring service aims to bring a sprinkle of Hogwarts magic to learning, with teachers dressed as goblins - the intelligent creatures which staffed Gringotts bank in J K Rowling's renowned series - as well as witches and wizards.

There will also be chemistry classes from "Severus Snape" and lessons in history from the popular ghost of "nearly-headless Nick".

Tutors on the programme will teach a set curriculum, but will bring a "Hogwarts at home" experience for children including wands and other school accessories, capes, potions and spell books.

The scheme is run by Exam Papers Plus and will be available to pupils in the UK and US.

Faisal Nasim, director and private tutor at Exam Papers Plus, said: "Inspiring children to learn in new ways that capture their imagination has been proven to increase brain development and help memory function. 'Wizard' style learning is an exciting new way to keep your children engaged for longer with topics they may previously have struggled with."

