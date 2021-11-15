Joy for Jacob, 5, after winning right to name new gritter
- Credit: Harleston CE Primary Academy
A primary school pupil has spoken of his joy after winning a competition to name one of Norfolk County Council's new gritters.
After adding to its fleet, County Hall launched a competition to come up with the name for its latest snow-eradicating vehicle.
The competition was shared in this newspaper, where Harleston Church of England Primary Academy teacher Beverley Beaumont spotted a great opportunity for her class to get involved.
The reception teacher's class all put forward suggestions for the gritter, but never expected they had a winner in their midst.
But there was delight when five-year-old Jacob Earl, who suggested the name 'True Grit', was chosen as the winner - and even received a visit from the vehicle itself.
Mrs Beaumont said: "Jacob was so proud and excited to see the name on the gritter - and so was I."
Jacob added: "I can't believe this is my gritter."
