Joy for Jacob, 5, after winning right to name new gritter

David Hannant

Published: 1:07 PM November 15, 2021
Jacob Earl, five, who chose the name 'True Grit' for a new gritter

Jacob Earl, five, who chose the name 'True Grit' for a new gritter - Credit: Harleston CE Primary Academy

A primary school pupil has spoken of his joy after winning a competition to name one of Norfolk County Council's new gritters.

After adding to its fleet, County Hall launched a competition to come up with the name for its latest snow-eradicating vehicle.

The competition was shared in this newspaper, where Harleston Church of England Primary Academy teacher Beverley Beaumont spotted a great opportunity for her class to get involved.

The reception teacher's class all put forward suggestions for the gritter, but never expected they had a winner in their midst.

But there was delight when five-year-old Jacob Earl, who suggested the name 'True Grit', was chosen as the winner  - and even received a visit from the vehicle itself.

Mrs Beaumont said: "Jacob was so proud and excited to see the name on the gritter - and so was I."

Jacob added: "I can't believe this is my gritter."

