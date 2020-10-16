Search

Primary school to welcome new headteacher

PUBLISHED: 10:53 16 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:53 16 October 2020

Hannah Holgate has been appointed headteacher at Harleston CE Primary Academy. Picture: St Benet’s Multi Academy Trust

Hannah Holgate has been appointed headteacher at Harleston CE Primary Academy. Picture: St Benet's Multi Academy Trust

A south Norfolk primary school is set to welcome a new headteacher.

The board of St Benet’s Multi Academy Trust has appointed Hannah Holgate as the new head at Harleston Primary Academy, where Mary Foreman has been interim headteacher since January.

She is currently vice principal at Cobholm Primary Academy and previously worked as head of English at Coltishall Primary.

Following a selection process carried out via video conferencing, trustees were unanimous in their decision to appoint Ms Holgate, who will start her new role on Monday, November 2.

She said: “It is an honour and a privilege to be appointed and I cannot wait to meet all of the fabulous students and staff who make up our school family.

“I am thrilled to be leading Harleston Primary Academy into the next chapter, building on the great work that is already in place.

“Despite the difficult times we are in, I believe that it is an exciting time for schools.”

