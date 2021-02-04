Teachers run 400 miles to fund treehouse and sensory garden

Published: 3:07 PM February 4, 2021

Teachers at Gresham's school have run over 400 miles to raise money for The Treehouse. - Credit: Gresham's

A group of teachers have walked more than 400 miles to raise money for a charity which is aiming to build a wheelchair accessible treehouse and sensory garden.

The teachers from Gresham's School raised more than £3,500 during January for Holt-based charity, The Treehouse, which is aiming to build the garden and treehouse in the town.

Chris Cox, Julie Flower and Tom Burnett collectively ran a total of 414 miles as part of fundraising efforts.

The charity currently operates a community fridge and eco-friendly cafe in the town.

Mr Burnett, who is head of PE at the school and leads its charity committee, said: “We’re trying to think of different activities to enable us to continue raising money for The Treehouse throughout the year.

"Running a minimum of 5km everyday was certainly a challenge and there were some tired legs towards the end of the month, but we had aimed to raise one pound for every kilometre we covered which motivated us to keep going."

Donations can be made on the group's JustGiving page which is open until February 8th: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/Greshamsjanuarydailydash

