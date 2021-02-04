News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Education

Teachers run 400 miles to fund treehouse and sensory garden

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 3:07 PM February 4, 2021   
Teachers at Gresham's school have run over 400 miles to raise money for The Treehouse.

Teachers at Gresham's school have run over 400 miles to raise money for The Treehouse. - Credit: Gresham's

A group of teachers have walked more than 400 miles to raise money for a charity which is aiming to build a wheelchair accessible treehouse and sensory garden.

The teachers from Gresham's School raised more than £3,500 during January for Holt-based charity, The Treehouse, which is aiming to build the garden and treehouse in the town.

Chris Cox, Julie Flower and Tom Burnett collectively ran a total of 414 miles as part of fundraising efforts.

The charity currently operates a community fridge and eco-friendly cafe in the town.

Teachers at Gresham's school have run over 400 miles to raise money for The Treehouse.

Teachers at Gresham's school have run over 400 miles to raise money for The Treehouse. - Credit: Gresham's

Mr Burnett, who is head of PE at the school and leads its charity committee, said: “We’re trying to think of different activities to enable us to continue raising money for The Treehouse throughout the year.

You may also want to watch:

"Running a minimum of 5km everyday was certainly a challenge and there were some tired legs towards the end of the month, but we had aimed to raise one pound for every kilometre we covered which motivated us to keep going."

Teachers at Gresham's school have run over 400 miles to raise money for The Treehouse.

Teachers at Gresham's school have run over 400 miles to raise money for The Treehouse. - Credit: Gresham's

Donations can be made on the group's JustGiving page which is open until February 8th: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/Greshamsjanuarydailydash

Teachers at Gresham's school have run over 400 miles to raise money for The Treehouse.

Teachers at Gresham's school have run over 400 miles to raise money for The Treehouse. - Credit: Gresham's


Most Read

  1. 1 Plan shows where almost 50,000 homes could be built by 2038
  2. 2 Snow forecast for Norfolk and Suffolk over the weekend
  3. 3 Entire marina with 75 moorings on Norfolk Broads for sale for £1.5m
  1. 4 Norfolk study finds single Pfizer vaccine shot is 90pc effective without top-up
  2. 5 Escape to the Country couple with £1m snub Norfolk for Lake District
  3. 6 Former bishop's Tudor home with tennis court and pool for sale
  4. 7 Nurse's career in ruins over heroin conviction
  5. 8 Analysis: When will all over 50s be offered the Covid vaccine?
  6. 9 Delivery driver stole Apple products worth £2,000, court hears
  7. 10 Man dies in house fire
Holt News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Driver 'showing off' to friend pulled handbrake at 70mph on A47

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon

Teenager in life threatening condition following serious crash

Sarah Hussain

person

Sex attacker caught after live streaming victim, 13, in bed

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon

Collectibles shop which became celebrity draw to close after 35 years

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus