Family-run city centre restaurant delays reopening over survival fears

PUBLISHED: 06:30 26 July 2020

Greek restaurant Krasades Taverna on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich. Picture: Google Maps

A family run restaurant in Norwich city centre has said it is unsure if the business will survive when it reopens in early September.

The reopening of Krasades Taverna, a Greek restaurant on Prince of Wales Road, has been delayed over fears for the future and short-term viability.

“It’s not worth it,” Andy Luca, who works as an advisor at the restaurant said, “The pubs and clubs are closed on the street and it is nowhere near as busy as it was before coronavirus.

“Sometimes I think I should lock the doors and go away. Other business are shutting down left, right and centre and they’ve told me to do the same. So many businesses will go into bankruptcy and I think people will just walk away.”

The reopening date on September 1 had been chosen, Mr Luca said, to give them time to see what happens with coronavirus, and to allow for the family’s usual holiday in August.

But he said he “did not have a clue” whether the business would survive beyond that date.

Mr Luca said: “Lockdown has been very difficult for us and I don’t know what to do and I don’t know how long we can go on like this for. We’ll just keep going and doing what we can to survive. There is nothing we can really do about the situation.”

Krasades Taverna, which opened in 1983, has remained in the family for more than 30 years.

In 1977 the family owned another eatery on Prince of Wales Road, which Mr Luca said was the first kebab house in the city.

“It has been in the family for years and years and I would be devastated if we had to close,” he said, “You expect to be able to support your family and not have a virus destroy you.”

Three weeks ago, the restaurant began a takeaway service but Mr Luca said they had only had orders from a handful customers and will stop the service next week.

They have also received a grant from the government, which Mr Luca said had “disappeared” in three months in order to pay bills and rent.

Mr Luca said: “Hopefully we have enough to keep us going. We have been trying to survive and keep our customers and not bother the government. We’re keeping our fingers crossed and hope something will come up and give us a push so we can carry on.”

