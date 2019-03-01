Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Record number of children expected to miss out on top choice secondary school

01 March, 2019 - 05:30
Secondary school place offers are being announced today - and the Good Schools Guide predicts a record number of children may not get their first choice place. Picture: Getty Images

Secondary school place offers are being announced today - and the Good Schools Guide predicts a record number of children may not get their first choice place. Picture: Getty Images

Archant

Norfolk children will be among 115,000 pupils who are expected to miss out on their first-choice secondary school in September.

The Good Schools Guide estimates that almost a quarter of the 606,000 children expected to apply for secondary school places for the next academic year will not get their first choice – leaving a record number of families disappointed.

Through analysis of government data, the guide also predicted that the number of children expected to receive offers from a “non-preferred school” – one which is not on their preference list of between three and six schools, depending on the local authority – will rise, having accounted for 4.1pc of applicants nationally last year.

On the day offers are announced, the guide is urging parents and carers not to reject an unwanted place.

Data from the Department for Education shows that more than 80pc of pupils in the East of England secured their preferred secondary school place for the 2018-19 academic year.

The guide said families in large metropolitan areas, for example London, Birmingham and Greater Manchester, were most likely to miss out on a first-choice school.

Families unhappy with the place offered to their child can appeal. Of the 9,991 secondary school places offered in Norfolk for the 2017-18 academic year, 215 appeals were lodged; of the 123 appeals heard, 40pc were decided in the parents’ favour.

Bernadette John, director at The Good Schools Guide, said: “Secondary school can be key to unlocking a child’s potential, so no wonder parents are dismayed when the place they get is for an undesirable school.

“It has been known for a long time that secondary schools would need to accommodate increased pupil numbers but little action seems to have been taken.

“Some parts of the country simply do not have enough places to satisfy local demand and elsewhere, many under-performing schools are rejected by families, resulting in the desperate rush as parents put their hopes in the good local school which, of course, is hugely oversubscribed.”

But Ms John urged parents not to immediately reject the school place offered to their child, “no matter how unwelcome”, even if the place is only held while they research other options or appeal for preferred schools.

As of October 31 2018, 42 of Norfolk’s 52 secondary schools were ranked as “good” or higher by Ofsted.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norwich home interiors store announces it is to close

A flower heart in the window of Berrys and Grey, in the Royal Arcade, Norwich. Pic: Neil Didsbury, Archant.

Motorist caught speeding by police twice in one afternoon

Police caught a speeding motorist twice in the same afternoon. Picture: Denise Bradley

School pays tribute to ‘popular’ and ‘successful’ student killed in crash

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where Bethany Alexander was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

Dog who was returned to RSPCA seven years after first rehoming is ‘worried’ by the upheaval and ‘craving love’

The RSPCA East Norfolk are hoping to rehome Mario. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Teenager who died in crash with cement mixer named

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where Bethany Alexander was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

Most Read

Held to ransom: Hundreds of Norfolk homeowners told to pay £600,000 or face legal action

Russell Hill with a copy of a letter to sent to him by the Flatland management. Photo: Neil Perry.

Teenager who died in crash with cement mixer named

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where Bethany Alexander was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Body of man found in woodland

Police confirmed the body of a man had been found at Hargham Woods, Attleborough. He has been named locally as Neil Davis. Photo: Submitted

Engineer claims recalled £24k BMW ‘abandoned’ with dozens of others in field

Nick Gilden was shocked to find his newly purchased car had been stored amongst dozens of other BMWs in an unlocked and uncovered gated compound at the Norfolk Showground. Photo: Nick Gilden

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Daniel Farke weighs up Millwall midfield dilemma

Kenny McLean laid down a marker with a match-winning brace against Bristol City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Running column: Mark Armstrong explains how he’s trying to make the start line with a clear conscience

Mark Armstrong in pain on the home straight of the Robin Hood Marathon in 2017. Picture: Robin Hood Marathon

‘Thetford could so easily be better’ but history and community shine through

Stuart Wright in the Dad's Army Museum he founded. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Thetford: A town defined by growth and development

Thetford from the top of St Peter's Church. Picture: Carl Harding-Palmer

Thetford: Another dying high street or a town embracing tech?

Thetford town centre. Picture: Sonya Duncan
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists