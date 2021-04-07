Gavin Williamson ‘not done his homework’ over call to ban phones in school
- Credit: PA
Education secretary Gavin Williamson has been accused of “not doing his homework” after he urged schools to take a "firm" stance on poor behaviour and ban mobile phones.
Former East Anglian head Geoff Barton, who is now general secretary of the ASCL headteacher union, said schools had reported "a sense of calm and cooperation" from students and that "behaviour has never been better".
It comes after Mr Williamson launched his latest push against bad behaviour following a year in which he said Covid disruption had "inevitably" affected students' discipline.
He said: "Behaviour and discipline are the cornerstone to so much of what defines this country's most successful schools.
"That is why I will always support schools taking a firm approach; for example, taking action to tackle the scourge of ever-present mobile phones - because I know the positive impact it will have on students' wellbeing and attainment."
You may also want to watch:
Mr Barton, formerly headteacher of King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds, said schools had not reported a rise in bad behaviour following the return of all pupils on March 8 until the Easter break.
"Quite contrary to what Mr Williamson has said, heads are reporting a sense of calm and cooperation from students that is deeply impressive,” he said.
Most Read
- 1 Woman dies after fall from multi-storey car park
- 2 Bid for 240 new homes, Lidl store and 60-bed housing with care scheme
- 3 13 of the best pub gardens to visit in Norfolk
- 4 Clothes shop to open third store in village after online videos top 10,000 views
- 5 Man in 60s dies after sports car crashes into archway
- 6 8,000 bluebells illegally uprooted from private wood
- 7 Group slams 'dreadful' town market place and demands overhaul
- 8 'Close call' for clifftop home as winter winds batter coast
- 9 Photographer's breathtaking image of Norfolk coast scoops top prize
- 10 Crash between car and scooter on busy Norfolk road
“Young people are relaxed and pleased to be back at school and, most importantly, behaviour has never been better.”
He added that most headteachers already expect phones to be out of sight throughout the day and "won't appreciate government lectures on the issue".
Mr Williamson’s comments came as the Department for Education (DfE) named the initial 22 "lead schools" of its £10 million "behaviour hub" programme, which will start this summer term.
None of the initial schools are in this region but the DfE has said it will look to grow the number to cover other areas throughout the programme.
Children's Commissioner for England, Dame Rachel de Souza, who was previously chief executive of the Inspiration Trust academy chain with 14 schools in Norfolk and Suffolk, welcomed the scheme “especially given the extra strains caused by the pandemic”.
She said: “Good behaviour is really important in enabling all children to learn and be happy at school.”