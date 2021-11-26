News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Free school meals to continue in Norfolk this Christmas but is this enough?

Owen Sennitt

Published: 12:55 PM November 26, 2021
Updated: 2:01 PM November 26, 2021
Free school meals have been replaced with a £15 per child weekly voucher to be used at stores and supermarlkets. Picture: James Bass - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2013

Food vouchers will continue for eligible children this Christmas after a £6.7 million support fund for Norfolk was announced by the government.

The Household Support Fund will allow the Norfolk County Council to extend its holiday food voucher scheme over the upcoming Christmas and for the February half term next year, as well as supporting the work of community organisations.  

The one-time support package comes following the end of furlough and the Universal Credit top-up, at a time when many face significant hardship over the winter months. 

The £6.7 million support fund has been welcomed by council leaders but questions remain whether this is enough to support people through financial hardship this winter - Credit: Norfolk County Council/Neil Perr

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council, said: “Our economy is gradually recovering from the pandemic but we know that some of our residents are continuing to face financial difficulties.

"This one-off package of support will help those most in need to access food and funds over the winter months, including help with energy and water costs."

Stephen Morphew, opposition Labour leader, has questioned whether the government is doing enough for those in need.

Mr Morphew said: "Hard pressed families need support so this is welcome but this has to be seen in the context of benefit cuts, soaring fuel costs and escalating inflation.

"Having created and made problems worse for many, this will do little to help."

The £6.7 million support fund will be split between different schemes and organisations across the county.

There will be £2.4m available for free school meals, with eligible families receiving £55 in vouchers for the Christmas period, a top-up on the usual £15 per week. Vouchers for £15 will also be available for the February half-term. 

The Norfolk Assistance Scheme (NAS) will receive £1.2m in order to continue its work providing emergency financial help. 

District councils will gain £1.4m to be used for community support over the winter period.

Norfolk's voluntary and community groups will share £1m of funds via the Norfolk Community Foundation. Voluntary and community organisations, as well as town and parish councils and faith groups, will be able to apply for £50 vouchers to distribute to those in need.

An additional £500,000 will be available for local food provisions. 

