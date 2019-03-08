Parents' anger as school leavers' celebration is cancelled

Foulsham Primary School, which has cancelled its end-of-year barbecue for year six pupils. Picture: Ian Burt Archant © 2012

Parents have been left frustrated and fuming after a Norfolk primary school cancelled an end-of-year celebration.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Year six pupils at Foulsham Primary School near Dereham were reportedly left in tears following news that a barbecue to mark the end of their time at the school would not take place.

Irate parents said no explanation had been offered for the cancellation and that the head of school, Jacqui Lound, had ignored their concerns and even banned some parents from the school grounds after they confronted her over it.

In a letter to parents about the barbecue Mrs Lound said she was "truly saddened and sorry about the decision we have had to come to", which was said to be due to staffing issues.

Jo Sadler, whose three children attend Foulsham Primary, said there had been "unsettling" scenes in the school playground on Wednesday after the cancellation of the school leavers' barbecue was announced.

You may also want to watch:

"There were little girls and boys crying and hugging their parents. It was soul-destroying," she said.

"Their last few days should be magical for them and she has ruined it.

"She does not want to hear parents' opinions or how their children are feeling. This is why they are getting frustrated, because they are not being listened to."

Natasha Ward, whose son is in year six, said: "I know the children have the play on Monday which is brilliant, but my son is not really a performer so for him it is sad.

"He is my fourth son to go through primary school and this is not the way they should remember things."

Although the barbecue - which was scheduled for Thursday - will not take place, year six pupils are still set to perform an end of year play on Monday, after which they will receive school leavers' hoodies.

A spokesman for the Synergy Multi Academy Trust, which runs Foulsham Primary, said: "The majority of the end of year celebrations, such as the end of year performance and presentation of leavers' gifts, are going ahead as they always have done. It is unfortunate that the barbecue had to be cancelled at short notice and we apologise for this. We are confident that the other leavers' events will give an excellent send off to year six pupils."