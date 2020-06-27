Search

‘Proud’ pupils praised following good Ofsted rating at village school

27 June, 2020 - 12:49
Foulsham's primary school has been rated good by Ofsted inspectors. Picture: Ian Burt

Foulsham's primary school has been rated good by Ofsted inspectors. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant © 2013

A mid-Norfolk village’s primary school has been rated good by Ofsted inspectors after pupils “talked enthusiastically” about their experiences and learning there.

Foulsham Primary School, between Bawdeswell and Fakenham, welcomed inspectors on March 12 and 13, and was rated good across the board.

In a report published by Ofsted on June 24, it said pupils were “proud of their small village school”.

“Pupils and parents are positive about the range of activities and educational trips offered,” it added.

The lead inspector, Julie Harrison, and inspector, Brenda Watson, praised the behaviour of pupils and their determined work ethic concentrating and trying hard at lessons. They were also described as “confident learners” with support from staff who had high expectations of them.

Foulsham Primary School. Picture: Ian BurtFoulsham Primary School. Picture: Ian Burt

There are opportunities to take part in different sporting activities, learn musical instruments such as the ukulele or glockenspiel, and take on responsibilities such as being a lunchtime helper.

Highlighted strengths included the developing and improving quality of education by leaders who work closely with staff from the trust.

The curriculum was also described as “thoughtfully designed” and was being delivered well, including reading, writing and mathematics.

It was observed however that improvements could be made in other subjects.

MORE: Ofsted grades for East Anglia schools.

The report said: “Teachers are not able to adapt learning activities as well as they could so that pupils achieve even more.”

It was also noted that recently the school had joined a local authority project which focuses on improving the curriculum provision in small schools.

The report went on to praise teachers for correctly identifying pupils who fell behind in either reading or writing, and providing appropriate help.

Pupils with special educational needs or disabilities were also able to participate in all aspects of school life and achieved well by being provided with “effective support”.

The school has recently received a well-being and mental health award and staff organise trips and visits to bring the curriculum to life and expand pupils’ life experiences.

There are currently 74 pupils on the school roll and the current headteacher, Jacqui Lound, has been in post since September 2018. She is also the head of school at Corpusty Primary, near Holt, which is also part of the Trust.

Foulsham Primary School Academy joined the Synergy Multi-Academy trust in May 2017.

