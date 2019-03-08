Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

New forest school could see yurts and alpacas in Norfolk village

PUBLISHED: 20:22 06 July 2019 | UPDATED: 20:22 06 July 2019

Hingham Primary School open their new woodland and forest school area. Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Hingham Primary School open their new woodland and forest school area. Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Plans have been submitted for a new woodland school in a Norfolk town, complete with outdoor classrooms, yurt accommodation and a herd of alpacas.

Sir Robert Hitcham's Primary School has begun Forest School lessons. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Sir Robert Hitcham's Primary School has begun Forest School lessons. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

The application, submitted to South Norfolk Council in December last year, requests permission to build the school in a 20 acre wooded area on Long Road, Silfield, near Wymondham.

The applicant, Maurice Briggs of Hargham Road, Attleborough, said the school would provide educational courses for children and older adults with learning difficulties or at risk of social isolation.

He said a total of 90 spaces would be available for students and added the school would: "enable cross generational activities" and "nurture and inspire relationships, confidence and educate on conservation".

The school would follow the model created by the forest school association, which focuses on providing regular, outdoor sessions teaching students about their place in the natural world.

A forest school has been proposed for Long Road, Silfield, near Wymondham. Photo: GoogleA forest school has been proposed for Long Road, Silfield, near Wymondham. Photo: Google

You may also want to watch:

As well as the forest school, the application lays out plans for a permaculture area, featuring an orchard and vegetable patch, chickens and a herd of six alpacas.

The site would be served by three compost toilets and a hard standing car park area.

The applicant states that all work on the site would be in the interest of the surrounding environment and "minimise impact to neighbours".

However those living nearby have expressed concern about the location of the site and suggested that Long Road would struggle with additional traffic.

Trevor Panter, who lives on Silfield Street, said: "The roads are narrow with blind bends, we have seen increased volumes of traffic in the past which had resulted in driving up the banks and reversing to pass. Not only is this dangerous but it's also disruptive to the residence."

However others in the area have pledged their support to the school, including Nicholas Crowe from Wymondham, who has worked in mental health for 45 years.

He said: "This development addresses the need for a broader approach to education. It allows children to develop and explore their skills and interests in a natural environment. There is nowhere else like this. Being outdoors will have holistic benefit to all adults."

Most Read

Police appeal to trace missing woman last seen at school

Police are trying to trace missing South Wootton woman Michelle Goode. Picture: Norfolk Police

Person rescued from river at Aldi

A person has been rescued from the River Wensum in Drayton. Photo: Submitted

Jewson closes Norfolk branch prompting housing concern

Jewson's site on Westfield Road in Dereham, which is set to close at the end of the month. Picture: Google

Full list of road closures announced for Lord Mayor’s Celebration

Lord Mayors Procession Floats - THE PANJAMAKAL STEEL BAND

‘Best kit we’ve had for years’ – City fans seriously impressed with new home kit

Max Aarons models Norwich City's new home kit for the 2019-20 season Picture: @NorwichCityFC on Twitter

Most Read

WATCH: The moment hundreds of cyclists take wrong turn in Norfolk race

Hundreds of cyclists took a wrong turn at Hoveton during the National Road Championships. Picture: Phil Rees

One of Norfolk’s oldest shops shuts its doors for final time after nearly 200 years in business

Burnham Market Pharmacy has closed its doors for the final time. Pictured is Sam Gibbs, one the children of owners Brian and Sue Symonds (fourth from the left) with family and colleagues. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Cars collide at roundabout following ‘road rage’ incident

Two cars collided at the roundabout adjoining the A146 with George Westwood Way in Beccles. Picture: Google

Norwich firm ‘gatecrashes’ Love Island at heart-breaking moment

The showdown between Amy and Curtis sparked a major drama on last night's show Love Island. Pic: ITV2

Two Norfolk schools set to merge

Jonathan Rice, headteacher at Caister Junior School. The school is federating with Caister Infant and Nursery School from September and Mr Rice will take up the post of executive headteacher. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police appeal to trace missing woman last seen at school

Police are trying to trace missing South Wootton woman Michelle Goode. Picture: Norfolk Police

Person rescued from river at Aldi

A person has been rescued from the River Wensum in Drayton. Photo: Submitted

National retailer to open store in former M&S building

Sports Direct will open a new store in the former M&S building in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Can you spot yourself in our Lord Mayor’s procession gallery?

The Lord Mayor's procession 2019 through Norwich city centre. Picture: Bethany Whymark

‘They may have saved a life’: Tip-off leads police to catch drunk-driver in supermarket car park

The driver blew four times the legal drink drive limit after being stopped in Diss. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists