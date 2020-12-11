News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Children entranced by Father Christmas at Norfolk school

Published: 7:35 AM December 11, 2020   
Santa Claus has made time out of his hectic schedule in the run up to Christmas for a one-off visit to a Norfolk school.

Children were overjoyed to watch St. Nicholas arrive via horse and cart at Hemblington Primary School in Blofield Heath on Thursday (December 10).

They had socially-distanced conversations with Father Christmas, while he dropped off an array of presents.

Kendra Collier, headteacher, said: "All the staff and pupils have been working incredibly hard this term and we want them to be able to enjoy the Christmas festivities during the final few weeks, whilst also keeping safe and Covid-19 free." 

Other events planned for the school include a Christmas jumper day to raise funds for Children in Need, a Santa dash, a live stream lockdown pantomime of Rapunzel, Christmas class parties and a festive lunch. 


The school was forced to close for a short period in November after having confirmed cases of the virus and the festivities were part of thanking pupils for their patience during that time.


