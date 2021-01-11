Junior school launches lockdown computer appeal

Published: 6:30 AM January 11, 2021

Fakenham Junior School has launched an appeal for unused laptops and tablets for pupils to use while learning at home during the lockdown. - Credit: Google StreetView

A Fakenham school has launched an appeal for unwanted tablets and laptops that are needed for pupils learning at home during the latest coronavirus lockdown.

Tracey Johnston, senior teacher from Fakenham Junior School in Queen's Road, said many families could not afford to equip their children with the computers they need to learn at home, so were missing out on vital education.

Miss Johnston said: "Although it sounds like the government is supplying laptops to schools, the truth is that, this is simply not materialising.

"So, we have a plan. We are appealing to the Fakenham community to rummage in their cupboards and look out any old or unused laptops, tablets or iPads that are still working, which we can distribute to our pupils, enabling them to be supported in their home learning."

Miss Johnston said a woman had already called to donate two laptops, and a man walked to the school to donate an iPad, and then made a second journey back there as he forgot to drop off the connection leads.

She said: "These are the amazing people of Fakenham and beyond, going out of their way to help our pupils."

Anyone who can donate is asked to drop off their devices at the school office during school during opening hours.

Miss Johnston said: "We would ask them to put a note with their name and contact details so we can thank them personally."

Donating computers will also help with the lockdown, because government guidelines say pupils without a computer may be deemed 'vulnerable' therefore eligible to return to classrooms.

Ofcom estimates that 9pc of the UK's children lack access to a laptop, desktop or tablet at home, and more than 880,000 of them live in a home with only a mobile internet connection.

Prime minister Boris Johnson said last week that 560,000 devices were given out in 2020, and a further 50,000 had been distributed so far this year.

Call the school on 01328 862188 for more information.



