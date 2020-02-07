Search

'An exciting time': Major expansion project under way at high school

PUBLISHED: 10:56 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:56 07 February 2020

Morgan Sindall Construction has begun work on a major project to expand and refurbish East Point Academy in Lowestoft. An artists impression of the 2,000 square metre teaching block that will be built. Picture: Morgan Sindall Construction

A new teaching block is set to be unveiled as part of a major project to expand and refurbish a high school.

Morgan Sindall Construction has begun work to develop a brand new 2,000sq metre teaching block, upgrade facilities and refurbish existing classrooms at East Point Academy in Lowestoft.

Classes are continuing in the current school building while work on the new teaching block progresses.

With the scheme being delivered for the Department for Education (DfE), via the DfE framework, a spokesman for Morgan Sindall Construction said: "The project includes the development of a brand new 2,000 square metre teaching block, designed specifically for a coastal environment, as well as the extensive refurbishment of existing classrooms."

Richard Dolding, principal at East Point Academy, said: "This is an exciting time for our school - we're building new maths classrooms, top-quality science labs and additional areas for our SEND students.

"The improvements don't stop there - we are also upgrading our indoor sports facilities, dining area and library.

"Our students already have some of the best Progress 8 scores in Suffolk - I look forward to seeing what they achieve in their new space."

With East Point Academy part of the Inspiration Trust family of schools in East Anglia, the Morgan Sindall Construction team is working with the academy on Kirkley Run and project partners to ensure processes are in place to "minimise disruption" to school users and neighbours.

Peter Whitmore, managing director for Morgan Sindall Construction in the East, said: "We are very pleased to have been appointed to this important development, which will enhance the facilities on offer to students at East Point Academy.

"We are committed to developing deep links with local communities across all our projects.

"Our strong regional supply chain is very important to our business, and where possible, we will be sourcing labour and materials from the Lowestoft and Suffolk area - helping to ensure the social, economic and environmental benefits of this project are felt across the community."

The project is due for completion in summer 2021.

Morgan Sindall Construction is also currently on site delivering a £6.8 million expansion and refurbishment of the Inspiration Trust's Great Yarmouth Charter Academy.

