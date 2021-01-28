Parents tell how laptops have simplified home schooling

Published: 8:00 AM January 28, 2021

Parents at a primary school which received 78 digital devices as part of the Every Child Online campaign, ran by this newspaper, say they have made a "huge difference" to their children's learning.

A third of children at St George's Primary School in Great Yarmouth had no access to online learning, with many others struggling to get to grips with online classes.

Carla Winney, who has two children at the school, her son Ryan in year six and her daughter Carolin in reception, said the laptops had made a massive difference after the family had previously used her mobile phone and an Xbox.

She said: "It makes it a hell of a lot easier because, it was hard but we were managing, then my daughter started at the same school on Zoom lessons and it became harder, but now with the laptop she can do it on the Xbox and he's got his laptop.

"Even when they go back to school, they won't be out of the routine now, it's given me time to do what I need to do.

"With the laptop, if I need to pop off and do the washing up or something I'm alright now."

Mel Fearns, headteacher at St George's Primary School in Great Yarmouth, with pupils. Picture: Victoria Pertusa - Credit: Archant

Her comments were echoed by Sarah Huntley, who has four children at the school, they previously had no access to online learning during the last lockdown.

She said: "With the laptop it's easier to keep in contact with teachers and for children to do their work, during the last lockdown we did paperwork and none of it ever got shown to the teacher.

"Now the kids can see the teachers are marking them, it's a lot more helpful when they're using a laptop.

"They get to see everyone, so I think they're enjoying it so much more than when they were writing on a bit of paper then just putting it in the draw.

"It gives me time in the day to do what I need to do, when it was paperwork I had to sit with them all day.

"I'm grateful to the people who donated the laptops, it's such a nice thing to do to keep children learning."

Children need a laptop or tablet for homeschool. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Those wishing to donate equipment to the Every Child Online campaign, run in conjunction with Norfolk County Council and Norfolk Community Foundation, should email devices@norfolk.gov.uk.

To donate funds click here.