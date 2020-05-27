Search

Advanced search

‘Teachers aren’t being lazy’ - education group letter to parents defends school reopening approach

PUBLISHED: 06:30 28 May 2020

More primary school pupils will return to school from June 1. Picture: Getty Images

More primary school pupils will return to school from June 1. Picture: Getty Images

Getty Images

A group representing school leaders in Norfolk has penned an open letter to parents dispelling rhetoric that teachers are blocking school reopenings and urging them to trust headteachers.

Educate Norfolk has released its letter ahead of primary schools reopening to more pupils after the half-term holidays.

The body, which represents Norfolk school leaders at both primary and secondary level, including headteachers and chief executives, said criticism of teachers had been unhelpful in the debate over whether schools were safe for more pupils.

It added: “At such a time, it is easy to paint an ‘us and them’ narrative. This is both inaccurate and unhelpful.

Jim Adams, co-chair of Educate Norfolk which has written an open letter to parents ahead of schools opening to more pupils. Picture: Nick ButcherJim Adams, co-chair of Educate Norfolk which has written an open letter to parents ahead of schools opening to more pupils. Picture: Nick Butcher

“All stakeholders will have slightly different priorities. Headteachers have the unenviable task of trying to pull all of those well-meaning people together. Please, trust them to do that.”

MORE: ‘Part-time education for some time’ - headteachers discuss school reopenings

Jim Adams, co-chair of Educate Norfolk, said it had decided to write to parents after becoming concerned about coverage.

He said: “We are just a bit worried that there seemed to be quite a lot of narrative about teachers being lazy and not wanting to go into work and unions being difficult. Basically the education system trying to resist opening schools more fully, which is just not the case at all.

“So we thought we would do an open letter to parents saying that we are more than happy to open schools.”

Earlier this month the Children’s Commissioner for England, Anne Longfield, said the government and teachers’ unions should “stop squabbling and agree a plan” to reopen schools safely amid criticism of the government’s plans.

In its letter Educate Norfolk states: “All those who work in schools are committed to opening them more fully. We need to get young people back into the classroom.

Social distancing measures will be introduced for children returning to the classroom. Picture: Jacob King/PA WireSocial distancing measures will be introduced for children returning to the classroom. Picture: Jacob King/PA Wire

“But, we can only do this when it is safe to do so. This requires a cautious, considered and sensible approach.”

MORE: Secondary schools to only open to quarter of year 10 and 12 pupils at one time

Reception classes and years one, two and six pupils will begin to return to school from June 1, while years 10 and 12 students will start ‘face to face’ lessons in secondary schools from June 15.

The letter points out that most schools have remained open to vulnerable and key worker children throughout the lockdown, and have been providing remote learning and pastoral support for pupils at home.

It adds: “As we enter the next stage, I am sure you will have many questions and concerns. Headteachers have put thoughtful and well considered plans and risk assessments in place. These put the safety of children, staff and the wider community absolutely front and centre.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

See inside this rare 1970s townhouse in Norwich city centre for sale for £425,000

This five-bedroom townhouse at Conesford Drive in Bracondale, Norwich, is on the market for offers in excess of £425,000. Picture: Minors & Brady

10 new coronavirus deaths at Norfolk’s hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced in Norfolk's hospitals. Picture: Archant

WATCH: The moment police visit encampment of Travellers at park and ride

Police serving notice to large group of Travellers on Costessey park and ride. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

‘Large encampment’ of Travellers moves onto city park and ride site

Caravans have arrived at Costessey Park and Ride Picture: David Hannant

New trains become a familiar sight in Norfolk as services increase

Greater Anglia's new bi-mode fleet lined up at Crown Point depot in Norwich. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Most Read

Fire crews called to large blaze in centre of Norwich

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘Large encampment’ of Travellers moves onto city park and ride site

Caravans have arrived at Costessey Park and Ride Picture: David Hannant

Nineteen people, including children, rescued after getting stranded off Norfolk coast

Scolt Head Island. Pic: Mike Page.

WATCH: Fury over noisy lockdown party at holiday let

Police attended the scene of a gathering in violation of the lockdown rules at Pinewood Drive in Horning on May 24. Image: Submitted

Living on-site and new menus: What pubs are doing ahead of reopening

Fiona Moore (left) and Sharleen Dashwood (right) have lived at The White Horse while Sharleen's daughter Lucy has run social media channels from home. Picture: Fiona Moore

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

You can dine in or have a takeaway - fresh probe over Japanese ‘restaurant’ run from Norwich home

Orlando sold this newspaper a takeaway from his seven bedroom Earlham Road home. Picture: Archant

10 new coronavirus deaths at Norfolk’s hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced in Norfolk's hospitals. Picture: Archant

‘Teachers aren’t being lazy’ - education group letter to parents defends school reopening approach

More primary school pupils will return to school from June 1. Picture: Getty Images

Boss of Jarrold reveals reopening date – and store’s famous scones will be on sale

Jarrold has announced when it is to reopen. Pic: Archant

Amazing drone footage shows vast scale of tomato greenhouse project outside Norwich

An aerial photo showing construction work on two giant new tomato greenhouses at the Colman family's Crown Point Estate at Kirby Bedon, outside Norwich. Picture: Mike Page
Drive 24