Drive to put Norfolk on silver screen after recent movie successes

Thousands flocked to Gorleston beach for the filming of Danny Boyle's film 'Yesterday', just one of the scenes shot in Norfolk. Picture: Denise Bradley - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

Council bosses are leading a fresh drive to put Norfolk on the silver screen after a series of successes in recent years.

The county has provided the backdrop for a number of films in the past few years, from wrestling biopic Fighting With My Family to festive Netflix hit Jingle Jangle and Danny Boyle's Beatles romantic comedy Yesterday.

Such large scale productions have helped bring the region to global attention, providing a boost to the local tourism industry, and council bosses are keen to capitalise further on this buzz.

As part of this drive, an online question and answer panel is being held at the Norwich University of the Arts which will explore all the region has to offer to the film industry.

The event, which is hosted by Norfolk County Council, will debate the findings of a survey conducted into the screen sector in Norfolk.

Several community leaders are taking part and the authority is urging businesses from the tourism sector to tune in and better understand what the region can offer to film crews.

Graham Plant, cabinet member for planning and transportation - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2012

Graham Plant, Norfolk County Council’s deputy leader, said: “I would like to thank all those screen sector individuals who actively took part in the research. This event will discuss the recommendations from the survey and will help us to continue those conversations on how we might work together to strengthen and grow the sector.

“It’s not just about the specialist film crews, we want everyone involved in the industry to join us, especially those linked to the tourism industry. We have a wealth of stunning locations to help boost our economy, so let’s celebrate Norfolk as a destination.”

The event's panel will include Prof Larra Anderson from NUA, Jonathan Thursby from Epic Studios and Pete Waters of Visit Norfolk.

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council, added: "Given the grown in the national and international sector this seems a good time to take stock of the national and international screen sector investment boom, into our own home-grown film sector and allow a fresh conversation on how Norfolk might benefit."

To attend the virtual event, which is at 3.30pm on Thursday. February 17, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/norfolk-screen-sector-study-launch-registration-260172471867

SUFFOLK'S SCREEN SUCCESS

Norfolk will be hoping to emulate the success of its Suffolk neighbours in years to come.

In 2021, Suffolk saw a booster year for filming opportunities, with crews on location south of the border 240 days out of 365.

Among the famous faces to film in Suffolk in 2021 were Ray Winstone, the cast of Downton Abbey and the Grand Tour trio of James May, Richard Hammond and Jeremy Clarkson.

In recent years, some of the notable projects filmed in Suffolk have included The Dig, which was released on Netflix last year and reimagines the excavation of Sutton Hoo in the 1930s.

Danny Boyle's romantic comedy Yesterday, which imagined a world without The Beatles, was largely set in Lowestoft, although a pivotal scene was filmed at the Pier Hotel in Gorleston.

While Suffolk has seen success though, Norfolk has also not been short of opportunities over the years.

Some of the high profile features to have been set in the county include Netflix Christmas film Jingle Jangle, Fighting With My Family and Alan Partridge's big screen debut Alpha Papa.

Forest Whitaker as Jeronicus Jangle during filming of Netflix's Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey in Norwich's Elm Hill, one of the locations used in the musical. Picture: Gareth Gatrell/NETFLIX - Credit: Gareth Gatrell/NETFLIX

Other settings include the Sainsbury's Centre for Visual Arts, which was used as the headquarters of the Avengers, and the former Briton Arms pub in Norwich's Elm Hill, which was renamed The Slaughtered Prince in the 2007 fantasy film Stardust.