Will you be at East Anglia’s first drag storytime event?

Drag artiste Titania Trust will be hosting Storytime with Auntie Titania, the region's first drag storytime event, at Norwich's Millennium Library. Picture: New Stages Submitted

East Anglia’s first drag storytime event is taking place in Norwich.

Storytime with Auntie Titania has been inspired by the drag queen story hour at New York Public Library.

The event at the Millennium Library, taking place on Saturday at 10.30am, will be hosted by local drag artiste Titania Trust who has performed across the UK and abroad.

Titania Trust said: “I hope our special storytime sessions will prove another opportunity to encourage people to come together and share stories and reading amongst the youngsters, whilst exploring acceptance helping us understand the world around us.”

Adam McGee, children’s community librarian for Norfolk and Norwich Millennium Library, said: “We have a variety of events here at the library and we hope that Norwich will come along and support this event as a family, which promotes acceptance, love and diversity along with reading for fun.”