Schools trust to welcome pupils back after Covid closures

Simon Parkin

Published: 6:30 AM November 30, 2020   
A Norfolk academy trust is set to see pupils forced to isolate following coronavirus cases return to the classroom. 

The Diocese of Norwich Education and Academies Trust (DNEAT) said last week five of its 36 primary and secondary schools across the county had pupils learning from home following people testing positive for Covid.

Three schools that had group bubbles self-isolating will welcome back students this week, the trust said.

Gayton Primary Academy, Colkirk Primary Academy, near Fakenham, and Mundford Primary will see bubbles reopening and pupils back in lessons.

However two more DNEAT schools, Open Academy in Norwich and Whitefriars Primary Academy in King’s Lynn, will continue to have bubbles closed due to Covid.

Last week almost 200 education settings in Norfolk had been forced to take measures following positive coronavirus cases.

Norfolk County Council said there were 19 outbreaks and 178 situations at education settings, which includes all schools including independent and special schools, pre-school nurseries, childminders and colleges and universities.

