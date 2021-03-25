Norfolk teachers top of the class in bid to become school heads

Published: 1:43 PM March 25, 2021

Norfolk teachers Louise Wright and Rebecca Guy-Ragan who are a step closer to becoming headteachers. - Credit: Kate Morfoot Jungle PR Ltd

Two Norfolk teachers are celebrating a milestone in their ambition to become headteachers by gaining a national qualification.

Rebecca Guy-Ragan, year leader at Dereham Church of England Junior Academy, and Louise Wright, deputy head of Swaffham Church of England Primary Academy, gained their professional qualification for headship.

Dereham Church of England Junior Academy teacher Rebecca Guy-Ragan. - Credit: Kate Morfoot Jungle PR Ltd

Both teach at schools that are among the 110 in the Norwich Diocese family, of which 36 are Diocese of Norwich Education and Academies Trust (DNEAT) academies and a further eight with St Benet’s Multi Academy Trust.

Miss Wright said: “It was a pleasure to share our learning with the Diocese, DNEAT and St Benet's leaders who made us feel welcome and that the hard work was worth it - we can look forward to an exciting future!"

Swaffham Church of England Primary Academy teacher Louise Wright. - Credit: Kate Morfoot Jungle PR Ltd

Oliver Burwood, DNEAT chief executive, said: “We’re really excited for Rebecca and Louise who are ready, when or if they choose, to move into headship; hopefully within DNEAT!’’