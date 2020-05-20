Search

Advanced search

Video

Outdoor nursery on how it is gearing up for youngsters’ return

20 May, 2020 - 06:35
Emma Harwood, left, and Hayley Room of Dandelion Education, which has outside nursery at Aylsham and Eaton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Emma Harwood, left, and Hayley Room of Dandelion Education, which has outside nursery at Aylsham and Eaton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

The co-owner of a forest school nursery hopes the lockdown could lead to a shake-up of how we think about learning.

Dandelion Forest School was originally opened at a site in Erpingham in 2014. Picture: ANTONY KELLYDandelion Forest School was originally opened at a site in Erpingham in 2014. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The challenges facing Dandelion Education are clearly different from those of a traditional school - all of its classes and play sessions take place outdoors.

Emma Harwood, who runs the school along with Hayley Room, said their outdoor approach made Dandelion one of the best-placed schools to open safely on June 1.

Miss Harwood said: “It seems now is the time to rethink education.

“One of the few positives of this terrible time is that we can see the need to keep children in the right environment.

A youngster climbs a tree at Dandelion Forest School Nursery, which has sites in Eaton and Aylsham. Picture: DandelionA youngster climbs a tree at Dandelion Forest School Nursery, which has sites in Eaton and Aylsham. Picture: Dandelion

“Indoor school classrooms with lots of children and few adults is not the best learning environment.

“Being outside has huge advantages - it’s better for mental and physical well being.”

The school has sites in Aylsham and Eaton for two to eight-year-olds and has just over 100 children on its roll. But Miss Harwood said they would be nowhere near full capacity if they were indeed allowed to open on June 1.

She said: “Some parents are planning to send their children back in July or September.”

A youngster puts a tool to good use at Dandelion Forest School Nursery, which has sites in Eaton and Aylsham. Picture: DandelionA youngster puts a tool to good use at Dandelion Forest School Nursery, which has sites in Eaton and Aylsham. Picture: Dandelion

Miss Harwood said the government advice was that young children could not be expected to stay two metres apart, and at Dandelion they would be allowed to play together.

She said staff would socially distance and wear disposable gloves, aprons and washable transparent masks for ‘intimate care’ such as changing nappies, or when a child needed a hug.

Miss Harwood said: “We wouldn’t have wanted to reopen if we couldn’t do that - it would be cruel and unkind not to be able to hug them when they needed support.”

She said the youngsters would regularly wash their hands, and the only toys they would have to play with would be ones they make themselves using tools that are regularly disinfected.

They have tarpaulin shelters to sit underneath when cover is needed.

The forest schools each have a yurt, but they have been closed during the lockdown, while the school has stayed open for vulnerable youngsters and children of key workers.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘Our village is not a tourist attraction’ - Anger over number of day trippers

This picture was taken at Overstrand.

Hottest day of the year expected as thunderstorms loom

Norfolk is expected to have its hottest day of the year on May 20 , and thunderstorms could follow on May 21. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Barber calls for rule-breaking hairdressers to be fined for ‘putting greed above safety’

Ashley Yarwood at Gentleman Jacks barbers is against people offering haircuts at home during coronavirus. Pic: Gentleman Jacks

Mystery surrounds origin of keyboard embedded in city street

The Norwich keyboard, in the pavement on the corner of Princes Street and Elm Hill. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Teen attacked with iron bar at roadside lay-by

The alleged assault happened at a lay-by in Stalham Road, Hoveton. Picture: Google StreetView

Most Read

‘It was an invasion’ - Seaside holiday park hits out at ‘selfish’ day-trippers

Head of Security Fred Folkes said that there were plenty of signs and barriers warning people the park was shut, but families

Fish and chip shop forced to shut early due to hundreds of orders

Jason Fish, who owns and runs the Jason's Fish and Chips in Rackheath. The chippy has reopened during lockdown. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

‘Our village is not a tourist attraction’ - Anger over number of day trippers

This picture was taken at Overstrand.

Holiday parks look ahead to possible summer reopening

Center Parcs, which has a site at Elveden in Suffolk, is preparing to potentially reopen in July with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

WATCH: See what is going on in Primark’s abandoned stores - and it’s not what you expect

The Primark store in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Revealed: Eight out of 10 parents in survey against June schools reopening

Social distancing measures as a child studies on a marked table. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire

‘Our village is not a tourist attraction’ - Anger over number of day trippers

This picture was taken at Overstrand.

Teen attacked with iron bar at roadside lay-by

The alleged assault happened at a lay-by in Stalham Road, Hoveton. Picture: Google StreetView

Outdoor nursery on how it is gearing up for youngsters’ return

Emma Harwood, left, and Hayley Room of Dandelion Education, which has outside nursery at Aylsham and Eaton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

What does new organ donor law mean for you?

Gemma Sturge and her son Austin. Photo: Queen Elizabeth Hospital
Drive 24